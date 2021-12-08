The Kodiak Arts Council will hold auditions for the upcoming spring play, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” beginning Thursday at North Star Elementary.
Director and choreographer Lissa Woodbury Jensen is looking to cast actors, singers and dancers, according to a news release from the council.
Children 8 to 12 years old are invited to audition from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Children ages 13 and older and adults are invited to audition Friday from 6-8:30 p.m.
Callbacks by invitation will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11. Performers involved in Next Step Dance Kodiak’s Coastal Nutcracker are invited to audition Monday, Dec. 13, at 5 p.m. at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium.
According to the news release, performers will learn and perform a short dance routine at the auditions individually or as part of a group. Actors looking for a speaking role will have the opportunity to read and perform a short monologue from the show.
“The Little Mermaid” includes roles for 17 named characters as well as ensemble roles. Complete audition packets are available on the Kodiak Arts Council website at www.kodiakarts.org.
The play debuts in March, including scheduled show dates for March 5, March 6 and March 11-13.
All individuals in the auditorium rehearsal and school spaces are to wear masks at all times during rehearsals. Cast members may be asked to screen for COVID-19 using rapid antigen self-test kits. Testing kits will be made available at no cost to participants and can be completed at home by families.
In addition, technical and stage roles are available, according to Arts Council executive director Katie Oliver.
“We are always looking to expand our corps of volunteers working behind-the-scenes in community theatre,” Oliver said. “There will be opportunities in the months ahead for scenic painters, set builders, sewers, techies, and more, working under the leadership of Jeremy Bryan, the Auditorium’s new Technical Director.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.