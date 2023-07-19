Christopher Sargent, 40, was arrested following a search of his house. Court documents allege he had clogged his toilet trying to get rid of a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Kodiak State Drug Enforcement Unit, Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers and the Kodiak Police Department took part in a search of Sargent’s residence last Saturday as part of a drug trafficking investigation.
Sargent has been under investigation for the alleged sale of controlled substances since 2017, according to the State Drug Enforcement Unit.
When law enforcement entered the house, Sargent was allegedly observed leaving his bathroom, according to court records. But rather than finding what most people would expect to find in a toilet, law enforcement allegedly found what they were looking for.
The toilet was allegedly clogged with open Ziploc bags containing what was suspected to be methamphetamine and fentanyl pills, according to court records. Law enforcement field tests allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine. About 300 round, blue M30 pills, which are often used for fentanyl, and about 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine were allegedly recovered from the toilet, according to court records.
Further search of the house allegedly found more drug distributing paraphernalia, including digital scales, large quantities of cash, money counters, more suspected drugs and packaging materials, according to court records.
Sargent allegedly admitted to law enforcement that he had heard them at the door and attempted to flush the drugs down the toilet to hide them, according to court records. Sargent allegedly said he flushed about 1,000 fentanyl pills and an ounce of methamphetamine, according to court records.
Sargent allegedly admitted to purchasing the controlled substance from out of state before trying to sell them to Kodiak residents.
In addition to the drugs, cash and four vehicles were seized with search warrants as part of the investigation. The number of drugs allegedly found and which Sargent allegedly admitted to having is consistent with drug distribution, according to court records.
Based on the typical street value of those drugs in Kodiak, the total amount of drugs Sargent allegedly had in his possession would have been worth more than $80,000.
One fentanyl pill has the potential to be lethal, especially for people who are not regular users of opioids and other controlled substances.
Sargent is being charged with three felonies — two counts of misconduct involving controlled substances with intent to manufacture or deliver and one felony for tampering with physical evidence to destroy, alter or suppress evidence.
As of Monday afternoon, Sargent was in law enforcement custody with bail set at $20,000.
