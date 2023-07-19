Christopher Sargent, 40, was arrested following a search of his house. Court documents allege he had clogged his toilet trying to get rid of a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Kodiak State Drug Enforcement Unit, Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers and the Kodiak Police Department took part in a search of Sargent’s residence last Saturday as part of a drug trafficking investigation. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.