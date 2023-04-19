Museums Alaska and the Rasmuson Foundation are awarding grants to eight museums and cultural organizations across Alaska, including two in Kodiak.

Nearly $160,000 will be given out in total for a variety of collections through the Collections Management Fund. This includes almost $20,000 to the Alutiiq Museum as well as more than $14,000 to the Kodiak History Museum.

