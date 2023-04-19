Museums Alaska and the Rasmuson Foundation are awarding grants to eight museums and cultural organizations across Alaska, including two in Kodiak.
Nearly $160,000 will be given out in total for a variety of collections through the Collections Management Fund. This includes almost $20,000 to the Alutiiq Museum as well as more than $14,000 to the Kodiak History Museum.
The Alutiiq Museum and Archaeological Repository will be using the funds to prepare for its upcoming renovation. The renovation will take place over three years and will convert the museum’s entire first floor into a public space for cultural exploration.
The Kodiak History Museum will be using its funding to catalog more than 1,000 artifacts excavated by Donald Clark that have never been inventoried. The project will allow for the artifacts to be researched and displayed.
“This is the 20th anniversary of the [Alaska Art Fund] grants and the 10th anniversary of the [Collections Management Fund] grants,” Dixie Clough, director of Museums Alaska, said in a statement.
“Rasmuson Foundation and Museums Alaska began this partnership two decades ago, and ever since, these grants have made a huge impact on the museum community. We’re grateful for Rasmuson Foundation’s steadfast partnership, and that we’ve been able to assist the museum field with these important grants for so long.”
Funds are also being given to museums in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Haines, Ketchikan and Valdez.
