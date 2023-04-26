Former law enforcement officer Brock Simmons started this week at Discover Kodiak, where he will lead the island’s tourism industry following Executive Director Aimee Williams’ departure at the end of the week.
Simmons has lived in Kodiak on and off for 22 years and has a 20-year-long career in law enforcement, where he acted as a police officer and as a state trooper in Kodiak.
“In law enforcement, I worked with people on their worst day...,” Simmons said in an interview with KDM. “And now I get to work with people on their best days.”
Simmons said his community connections from his career in law enforcement with local businesses, government officials and other community members will allow him to continue serving and even expand on his contributions to the local community.
“I’ve always loved Kodiak and the things we have to offer here, and I’m excited to be able to show those things off to visitors,” Simmons said.
Simmons’ spouse has a long history in the tourism industry and even told him about the opening. He was drawn to the idea of serving Kodiak through tourism after gaining an interest in tourism by acting as a bear viewing guide.
“Tourism has been a long-time family business with my wife’s family,” Simmons said. “She’s originally from here in Kodiak, and following in her footsteps in tourism I wanted to do my second career in tourism.”
Simmons is currently being trained for the position in preparation for the quickly approaching cruise ship season; the first ship is scheduled to arrive May 2. The season is scheduled to have 23 cruise ships stopping in Kodiak.
“I think the cruise ship season is a good opportunity for Kodiak to show outsiders what Kodiak has to offer,” Simmons said.
While he has yet to experience working in tourism during Kodiak’s cruise ship season, he said he feels well prepared with the support of his employees and the board of directors.
“There’s big shoes to fill, but I’m feeling up to the challenge and excited about it,” Simmons said.
His goals are “to really try to keep tourism one of the pillars of our [community] here locally and to support all of the amazing people that have decided to make tourism their real life,” Simmons said.
