Kodiak’s Filipino Community is organizing a donation of salmon and other fish to help feed Hawaiian Islanders displaced by the Aug. 8 wildfire that destroyed much of the town of Lahaina on the island of Maui.
“DJ” Mark Ignacio is leading the effort. He’s asking Trident Seafoods and friends with boats or fish in the freezer to donate to the cause, and he is working to get Alaska Airlines to donate shipping.
“My plan is to confirm with Alaska Airlines, and when we get a shipping date it’ll be easy to collect,” Ignacio told KDM.
He said he also is looking for freezer space to store fish collected before Alaska Airlines comes on board.
Ignacio got some encouraging news from one of the Hawaii officials leading relief efforts for those displaced in the town of 12,000.
Hulu Lindsey, Maui Trustee and Chairperson of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, wrote Ignacio to thank him for the initiative. OHA is the Hawaiian version of the Alaska Federation of Natives, “working to improve the wellbeing of Native Hawaiians through advocacy, research, community engagement, land management and the funding of community programs,” according to the OHA website.
Lindsey said any Kodiak donation of food is appreciated and will be put to good use.
“Our Maui community is so grateful for the offer of salmon from the Kodiak community. I consulted with the chancellor of the University of Hawaii Maui Campus. He has chefs from various hotels and restaurants organized to cook 9,000 meals a day to feed the displaced families in Lahaina.
“He said salmon can go right in the freezer upon arrival. You can list me as the consignee, and I will organize pick-up and delivery. Just let me know the time and date of arrival. Mahalo nui from all of us here on Maui. Aloha!” Lindsey wrote.
Lahaina is about an hour’s drive from the closest Alaska Airlines destination, Kahului. Ignacio asks those with fish to donate or freezer space to share to call him at 907-539-1542 to arrange pick up.
One of Kodiak’s coffee carts is also reaching out to Lahaina. Near Island Coffee on Alimaq Drive posted on Facebook that it would donate 20 percent of gross sales today and Saturday to the Hawaii Community Foundation.
“Every cup counts, every purchase makes a difference. Stand with us, for Maui. From one Island to another, let’s make a positive impact. For those of you that are unable to make it over here, you can choose to donate directly to @hawaiicommunityfoundation through the QR code: #mauistrong or #supportmaui,” Manager Bianna Penloza posted.
The Hawaii Community Foundation is one of the Island’s major philanthropic organizations.
“I think of us as a little island, too, and I can’t imagine what they are going through. … I would be devastated if something like that happened here. As an island we should help them out. I feel like that message can help get a few more people over here, and we can get them the help they need,” Penloza told KDM.
