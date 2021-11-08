More details have emerged about the fatal plane crash that happened near Kodiak College Sunday afternoon.
The pilot of the plane has been identified as Derek Leichliter, 39, of Soldotna, according to Kodiak Police Lt. Francis de la Fuente.
This much is known: Leichliter left the City of Kodiak Municipal Airport on Sunday afternoon with the intention of flying to Saltery Cove, de la Fuente said. The flight is estimated to be 45 minutes, but Leichliter didn’t make it far.
The plane crashed in a wooded area east of Kodiak College at approximately 2 p.m. The Kodiak Police Department, the City of Kodiak Fire Department and Alaska State Troopers all responded to the crash and, at 3:30 p.m., Leichliter’s body was recovered by the Kodiak Fire Department.
Leichliter was going to Saltery Cove to meet up with a friend to go camping, de la Fuente said. The two were going to arrive separately. Leichliter’s friend took a jet to get to the area, according to de la Fuente, while Leichliter flew a Wag-Aero 2+2, an amature build-kit plane, Anchorage Daily News reported. The planes are built with tube-and-fabric construction and were first flown in 1982, according to a published source. That website says it has a cruising speed of 124 miles an hour and a range of 670 miles.
The National Transportation Safety Board, which is in charge of the crash site investigation, will investigate a number of things in trying to find out the cause of the accident, de la Fuente said. The NTSB was supposed to arrive in Kodiak on Monday, but officials could not be reached.
