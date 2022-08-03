Sawyer Cipolla loved going to the Kodiak Public Library. It was one of his favorite places to visit on The Rock.
For that reason, the Cipolla family is honoring their 7-year-old son, who died tragically in May, by raising funds to create spaces for children with special sensory needs to enjoy the library.
Sawyer, who was autistic, went missing from his Monashka Bay home on May 7. His body was found on May 15 on Pillar Mountain — 3.7 miles away from his home. An extensive search for Sawyer included more than 2,500 volunteers and covered more than 10,000 acres.
Aimee Williams was one of those volunteers. She didn’t know the family before the incident but has remained in touch with them. On Sunday, she launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the library in honor of Sawyer. So far, 46 people have donated a total of $3,440. The goal is $10,000.
“It has been a while in the making on what kind of event the family wanted to do,” said Williams, the executive director of Discover Kodiak and a Kodiak Island Borough Assemblymember. “This is how they decided they wanted to celebrate Sawyer.”
Williams met with Kodiak Public Library Director Laurene Madsen and Youth Specialist Ani Thomas. The group came up with this idea.
The money will go to purchasing books for individuals dealing with learning differences and special sensory needs, special sensory kits that can be used in the library or checked out, soft-sided furniture for the library and helping families pay for the Gemiini speech and language program.
Along with the fundraising campaign, the family is organizing a Run, Learn and Play 6K and 1-mile walk for Aug. 27, starting at the library at 9 a.m. and ending at East Addition Park. Williams is working on an online sign-up for the race.
Why a 6K when most fun runs are 5K? “We want to do an extraordinary race for an extraordinary child,” Williams said.
Sawyer inspired his family to strive to have a hero’s character and gave lessons about relentless perseverance, resilience, unharnessed joy and unbridled care for those he loved.
“The day he started to walk at 9 months old, he stood and fell and stood and fell,” Sawyer’s family said in a statement on the GoFundMe page. “We sat next to him, laughing and marveling at this little person who joyfully would not give up. By 10 months, he was running. He grew into the most naturally dexterous and graceful runner. It was like watching art as he glided over land and rocks.”
The 909-word message gave a snapshot of who Sawyer was by sharing stories, like his relationship with the family dog, and his brother who he taught to see the “gentler and subtle side of life.”
“We rescued a dog from a shelter in our hometown and brought him to Kodiak. A skittish dog that scared Sawyer but every time that dog misbehaved, we would encourage Sawyer to put him to bed to show him who was boss,” the message read. “But in true Sawyer fashion, what started as punishment would turn into feeding the dog, laying on him, and putting himself in the crate with the dog so that he wasn’t alone.”
The family thanked the community volunteers and the agencies that helped look for their son.
“Sawyer loved Kodiak. He thrived here,” the message read. “He commented several times to us, ‘I’m going to make my mark.’ We told him every time, ‘Yeah, you are.’ We like to think he made his mark here and with those that knew him and even with people who never met him personally. He touched so many people in our community.”
