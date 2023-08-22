KANA

Courtesy of KANA

University of Washington medical student Jocelyn Waggoner, left, was able to spend four weeks with Dr. Elise Pletnikoff, chief medical officer at the Kodiak Area Native Association, as part of a rural education program.

Practicing medicine in rural Alaska is a difficult proposition. But friendships gained and unique professional rewards can make up for social isolation and lack of big-city amenities. 

That’s the lesson first-year University of Washington medical student Jocelyn Waggoner learned during a four-week mentorship under Dr. Elise Pletnikoff, chief medical officer at the Kodiak Area Native Association. 

