Practicing medicine in rural Alaska is a difficult proposition. But friendships gained and unique professional rewards can make up for social isolation and lack of big-city amenities.
That’s the lesson first-year University of Washington medical student Jocelyn Waggoner learned during a four-week mentorship under Dr. Elise Pletnikoff, chief medical officer at the Kodiak Area Native Association.
Waggoner landed in Kodiak through the WWAMI consortium (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho) Medical Education program. WWAMI places young medical students in rural situations in the five states to familiarize them with small-town practice.
Waggoner, who went to elementary school in St. Paul in the Pribilof Islands (her mom was a teacher there) and to high school in Anchorage, knows about living in Alaska. Now, she said she knows more about where she’ll want to practice when she gets her M.D.
“Getting to know the community has been really rewarding for me, and developing relationships with the doctors here, learning what practicing medicine in an area off the road system is like,” Waggoner said. “I’m finding out if it’s what I want to do in the future. I grew up loving to be outside, and in St. Paul it’s really easy to know your neighbors and not be worried about what’s going to happen outside, except for wild animals. Now I live in Seattle, but I definitely have a piece of my heart that loves small towns.”
Pletnikoff said Waggoner brought youthful energy to the clinic during her stay here. “Jocelyn and our other students help our providers engage in a positive and forward-looking approach to medicine. We really enjoy working with our patients, but it’s often an in-the-moment sort of thing, and working with a student by nature is a forward-looking, hope-inducing positive approach to medicine.”
She said Waggoner is exactly the type of medical student and person WWAMI seeks to develop. “She’s Alaskan, and this whole program is designed to draw Alaskans, to get them trained in medical school. She is Alaskan, and she’s had experience in an extremely rural setting. She has a complete understanding of what it is to live here.
“This is difficult medicine,” Pletnikoff said. “Our scope of practice is very broad. You have to be very thoughtful about training well, then coming home and being ready to keep learning. It’s very encouraging, and it’s fun to find people who are from here and want to come back home.”
Patient relationships are the unique difference in a rural practice, Pletnikoff said. And passing that on to young medical students is important.
“Our patients are the experts on their own bodies,” Pletnikoff said. “And to bring a student, who is very new into medicine, who’s very, very fresh, and to have her learn from our patients directly about the conditions they are personally living with is very valuable.
“For example, there couldn’t be a better teacher about diabetes than a person who’s living with diabetes every day, who has learned how to manage their blood sugar, their medications, and how to live their lives. We have the great opportunity to work with our patients long-term, so we know them for years and decades, and then having them teach our students the things that we are continuously learning with them, it’s really fun.”
For Waggoner, that’s a lesson taken. “Elise showed me that having those relationships [with] your patients is really important, and those relationships can help inform your medical decision making. That it’s not an all-at-once process. When you know a family, and you know their history, you can help walk them through their health journey. Because it’s not like one point in time that you’re seeing them,” she said.
She said an earlier mentor had an impact that helped her appreciate what practicing in Kodiak would be like, too. “When I was in undergrad, I shadowed an orthopedic surgeon in rural Montana, and I really liked that experience because he had such good relationships with his patients. He knew them, and he had known them for many years. That was a big eye-opener for me.”
Pletnikoff said KANA will continue to host WWAMI medical students through the fall and winter, in part because it’s such a good recruiting tool. It’s hard to get doctors to move to Kodiak, especially when places such as Anchorage and Juneau can offer more of what young professionals want in life. WWAMI gives her organization and other rural medical clinics a chance to recruit on their own terms.
“It’s so critical. Medical students — many don’t know much about the field of medicine — and were trained in large academic centers, and there’s no exposure to this kind of medicine,” Pletnikoff said. “We practice evidence-based medicine, patient-centered medicine.
“It’s a lot of fun for a provider, and we hope it’s engaging for the patients. But there isn’t a lot of exposure to it in major medical centers. There’s good evidence that students tend to work where they’ve trained, in the environment where they trained. People think of Juneau as a miniature version of Seattle, and Kodiak’s not that.”
