The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly discussed staffing for the aquarium and touch tank at the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center during last Thursday’s work session.
A part-time employee from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had assisted the public with the aquarium and touch tank from August to February on Thursdays and Fridays, according to Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad.
With staffing changes, budget adjustments and new priorities for the borough, the position has been laid off to allow for the Assembly to discuss the position. The facility attracts students, other Kodiak residents and cruise ship visitors, among other groups.
“There are important stakeholders that need to be considered,” said Borough Mayor Aimee Williams, in an email to Kodiak Daily Mirror. “Kodiak Island Borough School District, locals and tourists all have different needs when it comes to that facility, and so Kodiak Island Borough is formulating a plan to do the best that they can to meet all the needs.”
Before COVID, the aquarium and touch tank had a full-time staff member and the facility was open several days a week and whenever cruise ships were in town, Williams said.
“It’s a great facility, and a wonderful aquarium and touch tank,” Conrad said. “But I don’t know that it is of the size and nature that it’s an attraction for cruise ship customers. Is that a customer base we even need to consider in this conversation?”
Between last June and this February, more than 3,300 visitors signed into the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, with most visitors coming in July, August and September. The cost for the part-time employee’s payroll and benefits for six months in the position was $7,715.89.
“It feels to me like we should be concentrating more on our local people,” Assembly Member Joseph Delgado said at the work session. “If a cruise ship happens to be around then, that’s great. But we are experiencing a bit of a budget crunch.”
Assembly Member Larry LeDoux said on Thursday that the aquarium was important to schools, and he presented the idea to staff the position with volunteers who could provide insight and knowledge.
“I personally feel uncomfortable adding another position during budget times to cover it during the summer,” LeDoux said. “It doesn’t seem like we have the money to support new positions or positions that become very expensive.”
Conrad said the issue with volunteers is the need to hire a volunteer coordinator to cover the position when volunteers can’t make their shifts.
According to Williams, cruise ships will come to Kodiak on all days of the week, and tourists will need other attractions with Alutiiq Museum closures over the summer.
Assembly Member Scott Smiley suggested staffing the position with college students, teachers or cruise ship personnel over the summer.
“I think it’s important for the community not only for locals, but specifically for elementary school children,” Smiley said. “We live in a community that is surrounded by the ocean and many of our people make a living off the ocean. ... I think there’s all kinds of opportunities with elementary school teachers there as well, but I would look to find a graduate student or someone else who has experience in that area.”
