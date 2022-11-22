Ouzinkie resident Andrew Nicholas Panamarioff, 30, has been arrested on three counts of assault and one count of attempted first-degree murder for an incident that allegedly happened in the village last Thursday, according to court documents.
Village Public Safety Officer and Ouzinkie Mayor Elijah Jackson told Troopers that he had been informed of the incident, which allegedly occurred at the victim’s house.
According to the Trooper’s report, “there was blood everywhere inside the residence and all over [the victim] from the assault, to include blood-soaked clothing and balled up/bloody paper towels.”
When the first witness arrived on the scene, that person observed through a window that Panamarioff was allegedly “standing overtop of [the victim] with rolling pin in hand yelling loudly that he was going to ‘fu$% kill’ the victim,” according to the Trooper’s report.
The witness then entered the residence, removed the rolling pin from Panamarioff’s grasp, and worked to “forcefully” remove the alleged aggressor from the residence, according to the Trooper’s report.
Prior to the incident, the victim and Panamarioff had been sitting in the victim’s living room, “hanging out and drinking some beers,” when the victim allegedly confronted Panamarioff about finding what the victim thought was a “meth pipe” in one of his chairs, according to the victim’s account as it appeared in the Trooper’s report.
Panamarioff allegedly then grabbed the victim by the throat and tried to pull the victim to the ground, according to the Trooper’s report.
After “several minutes of pacing around and talking crazy like,” Panamarioff allegedly pulled the victim to the ground, got on top of the victim and began yelling that he was going to “kill” him while grasping at the victim’s throat with both hands, according to the Trooper’s report.
The victim says he blacked out at some point, but he allegedly remembers that he was able to grab a wooden rolling pin in an attempt to defend himself, according to the Trooper’s report.
But Panamarioff “gained control and possession” of the rolling pin and “began forcefully striking [the victim] repeatedly upon the head/face,” according to the Trooper’s report.
When Jackson got the victim to the Ouzinkie clinic, it was reported that the victim had a 4-5 cm laceration on his forehead, and pain/swelling of the right forehead/temple and cheekbone areas, according to the Trooper’s report. The person who saw the victim at the clinic “suspected” that the victim had “hairline fractures of his cheekbone and potential skull fractures from the assault,” according to the Trooper’s report.
A medevac flight was arranged to get the victim to Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center, and a Wildlife Trooper and Alaska State Trooper were able to locate and arrest Panamarioff, according to the Trooper’s report. A preliminary breath test revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.137, and Panamarioff’s face and T-shirt were covered in blood, the same report indicates.
Panamarioff remained in the Kodiak City Jail as of Monday afternoon. He has been assigned public defender Caitlyn McFadden as his attorney. She could not be reached for comment on Monday afternoon.
Panamarioff’s next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28.
The victim’s health condition could not be confirmed on Monday.
