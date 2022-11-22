Ouzinkie resident Andrew Nicholas Panamarioff, 30, has been arrested on three counts of assault and one count of attempted first-degree murder for an incident that allegedly happened in the village last Thursday, according to court documents.

Village Public Safety Officer and Ouzinkie Mayor Elijah Jackson told Troopers that he had been informed of the incident, which allegedly occurred at the victim’s house.

