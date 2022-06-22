Kodiak’s first cruise ship season in three years is scheduled to start July 14 with the arrival of the Roald Amundsen.
The Roald Amundsen, new to Hurtigruten Cruises’ fleet in 2019, has a capacity of 528 passengers and features hybrid technology that will reduce fuel consumption, according to the company’s website.
In total, Kodiak is scheduled to host 10 ships between mid-July and Oct. 6. Those ships have the capacity to bring a total of 6,795 visitors to the island, according to data supplied by Discover Kodiak.
Each cruise ship only will be spending part of a day in Kodiak, but they will be spending enough time for their passengers to take part in shore excursions if they so choose.
The exact economic impact of cruise ship passengers on Kodiak is unknown, but those visitors who get off the boat generate nice supplemental income for Kodiak businesses.
“If [cruise ship passengers] do shore excursions it gives those businesses a bump in their revenue,” said Aimee Williams, executive director of Discover Kodiak, which coordinates the island’s tourism effort. One of the benefits of getting people to sign up through a cruise ship, Williams said, is that if something happens and the ship cannot make it as scheduled the local vendor still gets paid.
Cruise ship passengers produce a benefit for Kodiak beyond the actual local dollars spent.
“They’re important to the community because they introduce a lot of people to Kodiak” who may then come for a destination vacation or tell their friends and neighbors about the opportunities, Williams said.
This year’s season only will generate a fraction of the traffic that Kodiak received from cruise ships in 2019, when 28 ships made it to port. The 2020 cruise ship season wouldn’t have been as strong for Kodiak even if it hadn’t been canceled due to COVID, Williams said, because the Holland America Line already had decided to take Kodiak off its schedule. It has added back one stop in Kodiak this year.
Kodiak originally was scheduled to host approximately 18 cruise ships, starting in April, but the Russia-Ukraine war caused almost half of this year’s total schedule to cancel plans.
“A lot of those ships come from Asia and Russia,” Williams explained. “Because of the conflict in that area those ships didn’t come. … It’s not that those ships didn’t come to Alaska, it’s just that they didn’t come up the Aleutian chain.”
Of the ships that remain on the Kodiak schedule, their capacities range from 237 on the V-Ships’ Scenic Eclipse to 2,106 on Holland America’s Nieuw Amsterdam.
Williams said cruise ship passengers are typically looking for a couple of things when making a port of call — an abundance of on-shore excursions and good ground transportation.
“It’s hard [for Kodiak] to meet the demand when ships are full,” Williams said. First Student does a really good job of transporting passengers, but when school is in session those buses are being used for students.”
It also doesn’t help that Verizon doesn’t get great service in Kodiak, Williams said, so passengers with that carrier often have a difficult time staying in touch with their boat if something were to happen and they needed assistance.
