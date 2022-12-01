The Alaska Board of Fisheries is currently meeting in Bristol Bay through Saturday at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. The BOF will take up 52 management proposals for the region’s subsistence, commercial, sport and personal-use fisheries.
One issue that’s sure to dominate the agenda is an Action Plan to address Nushagak River Chinook salmon, which could have widespread implications for the Bristol Bay salmon fishery. In October, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game recommended that the Board of Fish designate Nushagak king salmon as a stock of concern. At a work session in October, the Board of Fish agreed.
Fishermen will get a first glimpse at potential halibut catches for 2023 at the interim meeting of the International Pacific Halibut Commission set for Wednesday and today. The meetings will be held virtually and are open to the public.
For 2022, the IPHC set total coastwide halibut removals at 41.22 million pounds, a 5.7% increase from the previous year. That includes catches by commercial, sport and subsistence users in British Columbia, Washington, Oregon, California and Alaska.
Find the IPHC agenda here: www.iphc.int/uploads/pdf/im/im098/iphc-2022-im098-01.pdf
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council meets at the Anchorage Hilton starting Monday and going through Dec. 14.
First up on the NPFMC agenda, beginning Dec. 8, is the emergency petition from crabbers requesting a six-month closure in two areas to protect Bristol Bay red king crab. Public comments are being accepted through Monday by going here:
The NPFMC also must decide in December on options for rebuilding the Bering Sea snow crab.
