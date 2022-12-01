The Alaska Board of Fisheries is currently meeting in Bristol Bay through Saturday at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. The BOF will take up 52 management proposals for the region’s subsistence, commercial, sport and personal-use fisheries.

One issue that’s sure to dominate the agenda is an Action Plan to address Nushagak River Chinook salmon, which could have widespread implications for the Bristol Bay salmon fishery.  In October, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game recommended that the Board of Fish designate Nushagak king salmon as a stock of concern. At a work session in October, the Board of Fish agreed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.