Jensen Yorba Wall Architects in Juneau has been awarded a $293,000 contract to identify the facilities needed to meet future health care needs in Kodiak.
The contract, approved unanimously by the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly, will compare services currently being delivered and service changes realized in recent years to procedures required or anticipated as treatment abilities either grow or contract as health care designs and delivery models change.
“This effort came out of my involvement with Providence as well as the [Health Facilities Advisory Board]…,” according to Director of Engineering and Facilities Dave Conrad, who spoke during Thursday’s Borough Assembly meeting. “This is a snapshot in time, and it’s also a little bit of a crystal ball. Because we are trying to look into the future, and we all know how technological changes can occur quite rapidly.”
The Health Facilities Advisory Board serves in an advisory capacity for the Borough Assembly to get better information on the condition of health care facility capital projects.
Jensen Yorba Wall’s work will be funded largely by an Alaska Department of Health Healthy & Equitable Communities Grant totaling $261,000.
“We’ve also been in communication with this department, and anticipate that they’re going to fund the entire study with another future addition to that grant,” Conrad said.
If the funds from the rest of the grant don’t come through, the remaining $32,567 will be taken from the borough’s Hospital Fund.
Overall, the study will attempt to provide an in-depth understanding of the current state of facilities and will include interviews with staff, administration and the community to gain different perspectives; assess national standards and trends; develop future state projections for the facilities; and create options for renewal, replacement and expansion of the facility.
“All this planning and concept design will help ensure that any alterations or changes to the facilities are the “right size” for the needs of the Kodiak community,” the agenda summary wrote.
Kodiak’s increasing number of seniors and a potential increase in the number of Coast Guard members coming to Kodiak when Base Kodiak starts to homeport new vessels will all lead to the need for more health care services.
The age and condition of Kodiak’s residents influences the focus of health care services provided. Local providers would be interviewed to gain perspectives on the anticipated future needs of the different groups within Kodiak, according to Conrad.
The Health Facilities Advisory Board brought the recommendation for this study before the Assembly with the idea that earlier planning will allow for the continued long-term operation of the hospital and associated facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.