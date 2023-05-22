Jensen Yorba Wall Architects in Juneau has been awarded a $293,000 contract to identify the facilities needed to meet future health care needs in Kodiak.

The contract, approved unanimously by the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly, will compare services currently being delivered and service changes realized in recent years to procedures required or anticipated as treatment abilities either grow or contract as health care designs and delivery models change.

