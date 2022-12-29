180727-G-G0100-1001

BERING SEA, Alaska - The Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley is pictured before a Bering Sea patrol with a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-66 Dolphin helicopter embarked on the stern of the cutter, July 27th, 2018. During Bering Sea patrols the cutter’s crew conducts boarding evolutions of the fishing fleet and can respond to search and rescue cases as needed. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

 Chief Petty Officer Matthew Scho

Life at sea in the Coast Guard can sometimes be depressing, overwhelming, exhausting and boring. 

Not on the Kodiak-based Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley. During the Haley’s 2021-22 patrols, shipmates were entertained by a murder mystery, casino and karaoke nights, weekly trivia and bingo, and a hot dog eating contest. 

