Life at sea in the Coast Guard can sometimes be depressing, overwhelming, exhausting and boring.
Not on the Kodiak-based Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley. During the Haley’s 2021-22 patrols, shipmates were entertained by a murder mystery, casino and karaoke nights, weekly trivia and bingo, and a hot dog eating contest.
All that added up to a significant award. The Alex Haley floated to the top of the leaderboard in the large unit afloat category of the 2022 Morale, Well-being and Recreation Program of the Year awards.
The Alex Haley wasn’t alone. Coast Guard Base Kodiak was runner-up in the same category. A clean sweep of the top two spots.
“I was flabbergasted and just extremely happy to hear that we won first place compared to all other large cutters,” said Ensign Matthew Moorefield, the Alex Haley morale officer for 2021-22. “To know that we have great morale even when we don’t travel to exotic places like other cutters in the fleet is a great sense of accomplishment for the Alex Haley crew.”
The award recognizes noteworthy MWR accomplishments of various types of units — afloat or ashore — in supporting mission readiness, retention and resiliency of the Coast Guard through the MWR programs. Units are judged on programming, customer service, marketing methods, leadership and professional development, financial management, facilities and equipment improvement initiatives, recognition and other additional reports.
“Morale means a lot to me while we are deployed in the Bering Sea,” Moorefield said. “It was my collateral duty for over a year, and I took pride in my work ensuring morale programs provided the crew the escape from the mundane watches every day.”
Petty Officer Third Class Hope Cade is a crewmember of the Alex Haley who reaped the benefits of the events Moorefield created.
“The events we had while underway gave us a chance to set aside the uniform and feel like we could just be ourselves in an environment that easily makes us feel like we are always at work. You can’t leave at the end of the day or go someplace else for morale, so it was awesome to have the programs Mr. Moorefield and the morale committee provided.”
Cmdr. Brian Whisler, the commanding officer for the Alex Haley, said taking first place was a tremendous honor.
“The morale committee devotes hundreds of hours every year to plan and executive diverse morale activity to enhance the crew’s experience aboard the Alex Haley and in Alaska,” Whisler said. “Receiving this award is a testament to their hard work and is well-deserved.”
Like the Alex Haley crew, Base Kodiak personnel created and implemented MWR programs and events that soared past other units. Base Kodiak MWR’s standout programs in 2022 were fitness, special events — like the Halloween haunted barracks — youth and CDC programs.
“The MWR programming is always important to the patrons that participate, especially at Base Kodiak where inclement weather can limit outdoor activities,” said Joseph Dermer, MWR director for Coast Guard Base Kodiak.
Capt. Edward Hernaez, Base Kodiak commanding officer, said receiving the runner-up award is meaningful to his unit.
“Our MWR program is a primary hub of the support mission, and it’s safe to say that the Coast Guard could not be as effective on the frontlines without a superior MWR program that takes care of the community back on shore. Our MWR staff are all heroes and are very much deserving of this recognition, and I’m proud to be part of their team.”
