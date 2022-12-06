Lucky ticket holders booked a round-trip tour as the “Polar Express” made the first of its two-evening stop last Friday at Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium. The cast and crew also performed on Saturday night.

The story, a heart-rending quest based on the much-loved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg, begins when a doubting youth takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole — an adventure of self-discovery that shows him the wonderment of life never wanes for those who truly believe.

