Lucky ticket holders booked a round-trip tour as the “Polar Express” made the first of its two-evening stop last Friday at Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium. The cast and crew also performed on Saturday night.
The story, a heart-rending quest based on the much-loved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg, begins when a doubting youth takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole — an adventure of self-discovery that shows him the wonderment of life never wanes for those who truly believe.
Loosely predicated on a story about a child’s rediscovery of Christmas magic, “The Polar Express” provided an interesting backdrop for an array of dances. And for the entertainment seekers, this evening performance made believers out of anyone doubting the talent of Kodiak’s Next Step Dancers.
Mary Beth Loewen, owner and operator of Next Step Dance, said she enjoys working with children: “It is a delight to look at children during the Christmas season and see the wonder in their eyes. The same delight is in our students’ eyes when they get to take the stage in their costumes and perform for their loved ones. I am so very proud of every one of them, as well as our amazing teachers and choreographers.”
The show opened with a joyous Snow Girl number, followed by the exciting Rockets. Dance student Julia Corriere participated in multiple roles: Northern Light, Rockets, Christmas Magic, Snow and Helper with other dance students in the roles of Christmas Trees and Marshmallows.
“The most important thing about dance is to remember to have fun,” Corriere said. “Be proud of the production, no matter what happens.”
The Christmas Carolers were iconic, the Department Store Santas were merry, the Christmas Shoppers rich, Christmas Trees and Lumberjacks were sturdy, and Peppermint Candies were sweet. Dolls were adorable. Bell Ringers were dynamic. Kids in the City were playful and fun. Milk and Cookies were deliciously well executed.
Christmas Eve Magic was special. Snow was endearing, Arctic Foxes, Wolves, Deer, Cardinals,
Snowy Owls were exuberant. The Hot Chocolate Servers, Marshmallows, and Engineers provided a delightful interlude for the train trip North. The Ice shards beautifully transcended the night with their dazzling routines.
The North Pole segment came alive with all the different Elves busily preparing presents and paving the way for the appearance of St. Nicholas. The reindeers were unbelievably cute. Believe provided a visual element to illustrate the angst of the of the main character struggling to find the real meaning of Christmas.
Standout performances by the Northern Lights exquisitely illuminated the night with their glowing costumery and dance. The Marshmallows took cute to another level. Minna Trenery was the lonely child on the train. Abigail Pruitt was the lead, and her little sister was played by Stella Kondro. They were all well executed and well received performances.
The costumes were a rich tapestry of vibrant colors, and each dancer — young and older — made them come alive. The technical background was sophisticated and moved effortlessly from scene to scene; captured the intimacy of a small home to the vastness of the Great North. A wide variety of music fit the various styles and interpretations of Christmas.
The book ends with the following line: “At one time, most of my friends could hear the bell, but as years passed, it fell silent for all of them. Even Sarah found one Christmas that she could no longer hear its sweet sound. Though I’ve grown old, the bell still rings for me, as it does for all who truly believe...”
While not mentioned in the program guide or credited on stage, some of what is Christmas magic was witnessed in the cheers and well wishes of the hardworking families of Kodiak who believe in their children and support their local dance studio.
The evening’s last stop brought childlike awe, that feeling of reverent respect and wonder. It was not the mastery of technical nuances or creative interpretation, but rather hard work, practice and determination that made these short vignettes delightful and human. The evening’s performance was not about perfection and yet it was perfect. Ask any cheering parent, friend or relative who lent to the evening an impressive and unyielding show of love and enthusiasm.
