The city of Kodiak is changing CPA firms while it continues to search for its own finance director.

Today, two Certified Public Accountants from Espelin & Associates LLC, located 116 miles northeast of Anchorage, will begin supporting the city’s finance department at a cost of $180,000 between now and June 30, said City Manager Mike Tvenge, during the city’s Jan. 7 work session.

