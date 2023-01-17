The city of Kodiak is changing CPA firms while it continues to search for its own finance director.
Today, two Certified Public Accountants from Espelin & Associates LLC, located 116 miles northeast of Anchorage, will begin supporting the city’s finance department at a cost of $180,000 between now and June 30, said City Manager Mike Tvenge, during the city’s Jan. 7 work session.
Espelin & Associates will be taking the place of BDO, an international network of public accounting, tax and advisory firms. The city has been hiring outside firms to handle the responsibilities that a finance director would normally do while that position has been vacant.
Meanwhile, the city will continue advertising for its own finance director. The City Council is also discussing other methods of advertising and the use of headhunters to search for potential applicants.
“Hopefully we’ll have a director by [June 30],” Tvenge said. “Of course, the contract says it can end at any time we mutually agree on. It’s for six months, but if we don’t need them that long, we won’t have to carry them that long.”
The finance director’s salary ranges from $85,106 to $127,660 per year.
“I think we are offering low; we have the ability to go up to the upper end..,” Tvenge said. “It’s a major position. We handle a lot.”
Tvenge said past applicants for the finance director position declined the position largely because travel to Kodiak was a concern. The most recent finance director for the city of Kodiak worked remotely out of Wasilla and traveled to Kodiak for two weeks every month.
The CPAs from Espelin & Associates are expected to continue that trend. The firm will be helping the city create next year’s budget and give financial updates and reports.
According to previous KDM reporting, responsibilities for the finance director include overseeing a $35 million to $45 million annual operating budget and a variable capital budget, as well as directing, coordinating and managing activities and staff of the finance and information technology department, among other things.
“I want somebody in the seat full time, in town as our best option,” Tvenge said. “So does our staff. That’s our No. 1 goal, is to have somebody here... We’ve got to build the budget here starting now, and we don’t have anybody with that skill set to do a budget.”
The first month’s cost will be about $32,000. The city says that it will provide housing, travel expenses and per diem rates.
At the Jan. 7 City Council work session, council member Terry Haines said: “It just begs the question: Are we behind on what we think is a competitive salary for this position? Even at half of what we’re spending for contract work, you could offer a pretty handsome contract.”
