For two years, the Kodiak Senior Center has been preparing for a transition in leadership that became official last Friday afternoon.
Shortly after lunch, the Senior Citizens of Kodiak Inc. board of directors voted unanimously to make Deputy Director Amy Durand the nonprofit’s new CEO, effective Oct. 1, when Pat Branson retires after 35 years of service.
“Before I even started working here I knew the Senior Center does good work,” Durand told KDM shortly after being promoted to the organization’s top spot. “But it wasn’t until after I actually started and dove into each program, and it was like, ‘Wow! This is what we do.’”
Durand, who was born and raised in Kodiak, worked for Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak for several years until Branson talked to her about seeking someone who could take over at the Senior Center once Branson was ready to retire.
“It was never a guarantee for me to get this job,” Durand said. “But [Branson] had a plan in mind and, yes, if it did work out I was planning on applying and going through the process, a very transparent process, and so it worked.”
The Senior Center, an organization with a $1.9 million budget and 17 employees when fully staffed, serves hundreds of Kodiak residents in a variety of different ways, from daily meals, opportunities for fellowship and KATS bus rides to adult day care, games and entertainment options and a range of information and assistance offerings.
Of those, Durand said she thinks the Senior Center’s meals programs have the biggest impact. For the 12 months ending June 30 of this year, the Senior Center served meals to 379 people who gathered to eat, and to another 316 people who were served curbside or had meals delivered. In all, the Senior Center served 24,274 meals.
The Senior Center requests a $7 donation for each of those meals, but the total cost of serving each meal is north of $30, according to Senior Center data.
Durand said she and Branson will continue to work closely together for the next two months, helping to ensure the smoothest possible transition. Down the road, Durand is not ruling out possible changes, but those would come only after careful consideration.
“I think that with time and with feedback from participants and staff, and hearing feedback on what they might want,” change is possible, Durand said. “But for now I’m just going to focus on continuing Pat’s legacy.”
Durand knows how important legacy is in a place like Kodiak.
When KDM asked her at the end of this interview what else she might want readers to know, she talked about her personal legacy.
Her parents, Verlin and Sandy Pherson, lived in Kodiak until a couple of years ago, and her grandparents, Wayne and Lynne Murphy, still live independently year-round in Hidden Basin, which is about 30 miles from town based on how the eagle flies.
She and her husband, Landon, have two kids: a son Ejler (pronounced eye-ler), who is 15; and daughter Kaydence, who is 13.
