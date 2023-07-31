Amy Durand

Amy Durand

For two years, the Kodiak Senior Center has been preparing for a transition in leadership that became official last Friday afternoon.

Shortly after lunch, the Senior Citizens of Kodiak Inc. board of directors voted unanimously to make Deputy Director Amy Durand the nonprofit’s new CEO, effective Oct. 1, when Pat Branson retires after 35 years of service.

