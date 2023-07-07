Old Harbor

An aircraft crashed three miles north of Old Harbor this weekend. Image of Old Harbor courtesy U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The aircraft that crashed near Old Harbor last Sunday was one of two Vertigo Air Taxi airplanes taking off within minutes of each other to take about a dozen passengers from the Kodiak Sportsman’s Lodge to Kodiak.

The wrecked plane, which carried five people, left two dead and three injured. Debris is being collected and examined by the National Transportation Safety Board.

