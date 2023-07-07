The aircraft that crashed near Old Harbor last Sunday was one of two Vertigo Air Taxi airplanes taking off within minutes of each other to take about a dozen passengers from the Kodiak Sportsman’s Lodge to Kodiak.
The wrecked plane, which carried five people, left two dead and three injured. Debris is being collected and examined by the National Transportation Safety Board.
The NTSB would not release names of anyone on the wrecked plane Thursday morning, referring those questions to State Troopers. State Troopers in Kodiak referred KDM to Anchorage, and Troopers in Anchorage referred KDM to their public information officer, who could not be reached for comment.
Multiple sources have told KDM that the local person killed in the wreck is Rod Murdock, owner of Alpha Appliance Repair in Kodiak. City Mayor Pat Branson confirmed by phone that a celebration of life ceremony was being planned for Murdock, but she was on a ferry and the phone call broke off before other details could be established.
A search-and-rescue satellite-aided tracking alert came from a Piper Cherokee Sunday afternoon. The Coast Guard sent an MH-60 Jayhawk for search and rescue.
It could be a year before the NTSB releases a report on the plane crash, lead investigator Mark Ward told KDM Thursday morning.
“They’re working on removing it so that we can get a detailed examination of both the airframe and the engine as soon as we can get it back here to Anchorage,” Ward said.
The National Transportation Safety Board planned on interviewing crash survivors on Thursday.
The Piper Cherokee was taking off from the Old Harbor airport and crashed 3 miles north near High Pass Ridge about 6 minutes after take-off. The pilot didn’t have the altitude to clear the pass and was attempting to maneuver the aircraft out of the valley when the crash occurred, according to Ward.
Earlier in the week, Vertigo issued the following statement.
“Vertigo experienced an accident on July 2, 2023, on a flight from Old Harbor to Kodiak,” Jay Wattum with Vertigo Air Taxi said in a statement. “We are heartbroken and devastated. We are working closely with the NTSB and other agencies. We ask for prayers and thoughts for all families involved as we navigate this tragedy.”
On Sunday, two of the survivors were listed in stable condition and were transported to Kodiak by the Coast Guard where they received medical treatment. The third survivor was reported to be in critical condition and was hoisted and transported in a second trip by the Coast Guard to Kodiak, according to information supplied by the Coast Guard.
All injured were transferred to Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center for care, and the pilot has already been released from medical care.
