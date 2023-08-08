If it seemed like it rained more in July than in years past, that’s because it did.
The Rock was saturated with 6.13 inches of rain in July, which — by no surprise — is a new record for that month, according to the National Weather Service. The record of 5.73 inches from July 2022 didn’t stand a chance.
There were 17 days in July that had at least 0.01 inches of rain, 13 days that had 0.10 inches, five days that eclipsed 0.50 inches and one day that it poured over an inch of rain. Wowzers. That is a lot of rain for a summer month.
July had 19 foggy days, 18 cloudy days, nine partly cloudy and only four fair days.
In addition, 2023 also holds the record for Kodiak’s wettest May on record, at 10.64 inches.
Want some good news? Of course, you do. Year to date, Kodiak has received only 39.26 inches of rain, which is about three inches shy of the normal value.
Want even better news? August is off to a blistering start with little rain (only 0.56 inches). It hit 70 degrees on Aug. 1, followed by a beautiful 63 degrees on Aug. 2. The temperature reached 66 degrees on Aug. 4.
The average temperature in July was 54.8 degrees, with the warmest day reaching a high of 71 and the coolest day reaching a low of 42.
Now for the bad news. The National Weather Service is forecasting rain through Sunday.
