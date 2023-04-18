Peterson Elementary School fourth grader Connor Murdoch beat out 150 students statewide to win the 2023 Alaska Junior Duck Stamp Contest.
“When I got his name, I kind of paused and said, ‘Connor Murdoch,’” recalls teacher Chris Hicks.
The class erupted in cheers.
Everyone in Hicks’ fourth-grade class worked on their entries to the 2023 Alaska Junior Duck Stamp Contest for almost a month.
The students were talking about their submissions months before taking part. When it was time for them to participate, they were thinking about their submissions even when they weren’t working on them.
Hicks mailed their submissions to be judged and, on April 10, the class’ entries were mailed back to him with participation certificates, ribbons and one large award, which was for Connor Murdoch.
Before Hicks handed out the awards, he told the class that it had accomplished something that had never happened before in his class, “and they got all excited about that,” Hicks said in an interview with KDM.
The Federal Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest is a part of a year-long Junior Duck Stamp conservation program used by educators across the nation. Junior Duck Stamp competitions occur in all 50 states and territories. The program helps support environmental education with the sale of stamps.
Hicks’ classes get involved in the contest every year, but this is the first time one of his students has won Best in Show, which is decided from the winners of four groups. Groups are separated by students in the following grade levels: K-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12.
The students in the class were researching birds to understand ecosystems and wetlands. The class was utilizing research, inquiry, reading, and writing while creating their entries.
“I was nervous when I was turning it in because I had worked hard and there are a lot of smart kids in my school that could win, too,” Connor Murdoch said in a statement to KDM.
Added Hicks: “It’s an extremely valuable lesson for the kids — that understanding provides a well-rounded education that we don’t get an opportunity to do very often anymore.”
Connor Murdoch was selected from the winners of these groups by judges Helen Strackeljahn and Wade Schock with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Linda Shepherd from Pacific Northern Academy for his message: “Maintain balance. Protect wildlife. Preserve happiness.”
“I felt very proud of myself for believing that I could do it… I was shocked because I actually won,” said Connor Murdoch.
Connor wasn’t the only Murdoch excited about his big win.
“It made me feel really good that he cared that much about conservation and what it means to participate in this and what conservation is,” Kristen Murdoch, Connor’s mother, said in an interview with KDM. “He was trying to understand it so that he could come up with a good message for it, and it just made me feel good because conservation is a big deal here in Kodiak.”
Though the message is an optional portion of the contest, all of the students in Hicks’ class submitted messages and artwork. Connor was in Hicks’ class in third grade as well and had worked on the project then. But this year, Connor put in even more effort into his entry.
“He thought about it, even when he wasn’t actually sitting down and working on it,” Kristen Murdoch said.
In addition, Connor created his own artwork to go along with the message, an image of a goose.
“[Connor] loves anything artistic as well, and so I think the drawing appealed to him,” Kristen Murdoch said.
Soon, Connor Murdoch’s message will travel to the national level. His message will represent Alaska in the National Junior Duck Stamp Contest to be held Friday at the National Conservation Training Center in Shepherdstown, W.V.
Alaska entries that won first-, second- or third-place will have scans displayed at the Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival in Homer from May 3-7 and at the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center May 15-July 30.
“I would like for him to continue his excitement for where he lives and what he can do to help Kodiak with conservation and what that means for him,” Kristen Murdoch said.
