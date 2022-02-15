The number of COVID cases is slowly decreasing. There are 127 known, active cases of COVID on the island as of Monday, according to the Emergency Operations Center. That is 28% less than the number of cases the EOC reported on Friday and 16% less cases than the number of cases reported on Monday, Feb. 7.
There have been 4,747 known cases of COVID on the island since the start of the pandemic.
There are no active hospitalizations related to COVID as of Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, 117 people have been hospitalized and 11 people have died due to problems associated with COVID, the EOC reported.
