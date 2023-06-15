Sockeye salmon are not flowing through the Buskin Lake weir. That has caused the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to close the area for commercial and subsistence salmon fishing and sportfishing.
Subsistence fishing will close 12:01 a.m. Saturday until 12:01 a.m. July 15. Sportfishing will close 12:01 a.m. Saturday to December 31.
As of Tuesday, only 276 sockeyes had been counted through the Buskin Lake weir. only 276 sockeyes have been counted through the Buskin Lake weir.
“Historically, by this date, approximately thirty-one percent of the escapement has passed the weir,” a Wednesday release from ADF&G said. “It is not expected that the Buskin Lake sockeye salmon escapement goal of 5,000-8,000 fish will be achieved.”
Last year, subsistence fishing on the Buskin closed on June 11, and two days later, the count was up to 1,275 sockeyes. A month later, the Buskin reopened for anglers hunting salmon.
This hasn’t been the lowest total in recent years. In 2021, only 114 sockeyes had passed through the weir by June 13 and in 2018 only 54 fish had been counted.
The exact location of the Buskin closure is all waters of Chiniak Bay west of a line from Cliff Point (57° 43.51 N. lat., 152° 26.60’ W. long.) to the southernmost tip of Near Island (57° 46.32’ N. lat., 152° 25.00’ W. long.) and south of a line from the southernmost tip of Near Island (57° 46.32’ N. lat., 152° 25.00’ W. long.) to a point near Gibson Cove (57° 46.62’ N. lat., 152° 26.80’ W. long.).
This story has been corrected.
