Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, has introduced a bill that would increase Alaska’s minimum age to buy, sell or possess tobacco, nicotine and electronic smoking products from 19 to 21.
S.B. 89 would mirror the federal minimum age for the sale and possession of these products and would allow for state enforcement to become more effective, according to a statement. A similar bill last year was vetoed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy due to a 35% tax on electronic smoking products. The new bill includes a 25% sales tax for e-cigarettes and smoking products. According to a statement, taxes on these products prove to reduce underage use and deter youth from trying the products.
“Taking additional steps to prevent illegal vendor sales is a critical part of the overall effort to reduce youth smoking and [prevent] Alaskans from becoming long-term smokers,” Senate President Stevens said in the statement.
He said access to vaping products has caused the use of tobacco to be on the rise in Alaskans, especially among younger users.
Almost 50% of high school students have tried e-vapor products, and 26% regularly use the products, according to the Department of Health’s Alaska Tobacco Facts for 2022. However, only 5% of high schoolers get the products from stores or take them from family members. Instead, 45% borrow the products from someone else, 14% have someone else buy the products for them, and 8% of high school students buy them online.
Kodiak Police Chief Tim Putney said the police department is regularly made aware of middle school and high school students in possession of e-cigarettes and vaporizers, according to an email to the Kodiak Daily Mirror. Typically, enforcement of use and possession of these products is handled by the Kodiak Island Borough School District, according to Putney. However, progressive discipline could lead to police involvement.
Superintendent Cyndy Mika said she is in favor of the bill to increase the state minimum age and add the sales tax.
“Anything that we can do to decrease the use of tobacco products by our youth is ultimately a benefit,” Mika wrote in an email to KDM. “As a community and a state, we need bills such as this that discourage youth from experimenting with smoking cigarettes and vaping.”
Kodiak stores selling tobacco products are good at checking IDs, according to Putney. He is more concerned with middle school and high school students getting the products online.
“You can order these products without proof of age as long as you have access to payment,” Putney said. “I would suspect many underage users can get these devices secondhand from other people with access. ... Combating how these products are sold online strikes me as a concern.”
He said parents should be aware of how prevalent the products are and should be talking to their kids about use and possession of e-cigarettes, vaporizers, tobacco and other nicotine products.
