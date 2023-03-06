Sen. Gary Stevens

Sen. Gary Stevens

Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, has introduced a bill that would increase Alaska’s minimum age to buy, sell or possess tobacco, nicotine and electronic smoking products from 19 to 21.

S.B. 89 would mirror the federal minimum age for the sale and possession of these products and would allow for state enforcement to become more effective, according to a statement. A similar bill last year was vetoed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy due to a 35% tax on electronic smoking products. The new bill includes a 25% sales tax for e-cigarettes and smoking products. According to a statement, taxes on these products prove to reduce underage use and deter youth from trying the products.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.