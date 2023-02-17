Munartet Project

Courtesy of JoAnne Knight

The Munartet Project team from Kodiak with U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, fourth from the right, on a recent trip to Washington, D.C.

 K.Knight

A group of Kodiak teachers recently returned from Washington, D.C., where they made a presentation to educators from around the country about how to blend art and culture in the classroom.

The local group, known as the Munartet Project team, made the presentation at the Kennedy Center’s Partners in Education annual meeting and conference. (Munartet is an Alutiiq word meaning “artists.”)

