There will be two more ferries arriving in Kodiak in November and one more in December than were originally scheduled, according to a news release from the Alaska Department of Transportation.
The M/V Tustumena will now be taking two more trips to the island between Nov. 17 and Nov. 28, according to the updated schedule. In addition to this, there have been changes to the M/V Kennicott routes and the vessel will be coming into Kodiak for one extra day, on Dec. 4, the new schedule reads.
The Tusty will be arriving in Port Lions at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 17 from Homer and departing that same day to Ouzinkie at 9:30 a.m. From Ouzinkie, she will sail to Kodiak and arrive at 11 a.m., staying here for a few days.
On Nov. 20, she will leave Kodiak at 5:15 p.m. and travel to Ouzinkie, then leave Ouzinkie at 7:15 p.m. for Port Lions on the same evening. At 9 p.m. on Nov. 20 the Tusty is scheduled to leave Port Lions and arrive in Homer the next morning.
The Tusty will return to Kodiak Island on Nov. 24, after having left Homer at 10 p.m. on Nov. 23. First, it is scheduled to arrive in Port Lions at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 24 and then depart to Ouzinkie at 9:30 a.m. later that day. At 11 a.m., she is scheduled to leave Ouzinkie for Kodiak, where she will remain until Nov. 27. On that day she will leave Kodiak at 5:15 p.m. and go to Ouzinkie, then leave Ouzinkie at 7:15 p.m. for Port Lions after that. She will leave Port Lions at 9 p.m. to travel to Homer. That will be the last trip she makes off the island until the start of the Summer season in May.
The Kennicott will leave Whittier at 10 a.m. on Dec. 2 and arrive in Kodiak the next morning. On Dec. 3 at 9 a.m., she will leave Kodiak for Homer and return to Kodiak the next day, after departing from Homer at 6 a.m. on Dec. 4. She will leave Kodiak at 10 p.m. on Dec. 4 to travel to Whittier.
The Kennicott will depart from Whittier at 9 a.m. on Dec. 16 and arrive in Port Lions on Dec. 17 at 4 a.m. After that, the Kennicott is scheduled to depart from Port Lions at 4:45 a.m. and sail to Ouzinkie. She will leave Ouzinkie at 6:45 a.m. and arrive in Kodiak later that morning. The Kennicott will leave Kodiak at 8:15 p.m. that same day to return to Ouzinkie and then leave Ouzinkie for Port Lions at 10:30 p.m. At 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 18 the Kennicott is scheduled to depart from Port Lions and travel to Homer.
The next time the Kennicott will return to Kodiak will be Dec. 19. She is scheduled to leave Homer at 6:15 a.m. that morning and arrive in Kodiak at 5:15 p.m. the same day. She will depart from Kodiak to Whittier at 9:30 p.m. and arrive at 5:30 p.m. the next day.
The Kennicott will return to Kodiak, as scheduled, on New Year’s Eve. She will depart from Whittier at 9 a.m. on Dec. 30 and arrive in Port Lions at 4 a.m. on Dec. 31. After that, she will leave Port Lions at 4:45 a.m. for Ouzinkie, then leave Ouzinkie for Kodiak at 6:45 a.m. At 8:15 p.m., the Kennicott will depart from Kodiak and travel down the island. She will arrive in Ouzinkie that evening, and then leave Ouzinkie for Port Lions at 10:30 p.m. At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 the Kennicott will leave Port Lions and sail to Homer.
