The Kodiak City Council is drafting language in the form of an ordinance that would try to control public intoxication in the downtown area by banning the purchase of liquor in bottles under 750ml.
Controlling public drunkenness is something the city has tried to do before without success, pointed out City Manager Mike Twenge, who was giving an update on the topic at Friday’s Downtown Kodiak Revitalization Special Committee meeting.
“The City Council [once] passed an ordinance prohibiting this kind of vagrancy behavior downtown,” Twenge said at the meeting. “It included some language about loitering, and then the ACLU got a hold of that and threatened us — the city — that we couldn’t discriminate against those who were loitering, and that became a difficult term to define.
“What is loitering? A tourist who looks at one of those murals for two hours, or somebody who is sitting on a bench for two hours? So that didn’t fly,” Twenge said.
The downtown revitalization committee ended discussion on that topic by saying the next step is to wait for the full council to discuss an ordinance limiting the size of bottles used for liquor sales in the downtown area.
But before coming to that point in the meeting, committee members did talk about how people craving alcohol possibly could get around the idea of limiting sales to people who don’t have a lot of money.
“It’s possible that if you’re limiting the size of the bottle,” said Twenge, “they could just pool their money and buy a bigger bottle. That’s possible. But you’ve got to start somewhere.”
Other agenda items at last Friday’s meeting were:
• An update on the removal of a downtown pocket park, where intoxicated people tend to gather and public safety is a concern.
The small park consists of benches, shrubbery, trees, a concrete platform and an electrical outlet on one of the light fixtures.
“The topic is really to remove some of the obstacles that attract [drug users],” Twenge said to the committee.
Currently, plans call for the benches to be removed, shrubs removed and trees trimmed. There was talk about removing the concrete platform, and the electrical outlet. Twenge said police are getting calls to that area almost on a daily basis.
The city’s parks and recreation department will move forward with the park removal this summer, and discussion about how the space could be repurposed was moved to a future council meeting.
• Discussion about whether to remove the breezeway roof between Henry’s Great Alaskan Restaurant and Tony’s Bar on the mall.
The point of the breezeway roof removal was to prevent loitering in the area. But after some conversation about the roof’s benefit as a way to reduce snow drifting, a representative of the Kodiak Area Native Association agreed to look into possibilities to increase lighting in the area, which is near its new Kodiak Marketplace — scheduled to open next June.
• A report from committee member Jena Lowmaster, who is also executive director of the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce, about the Anchorage Downtown Partnership.
The entity, which is charged with the overall betterment of Anchorage’s downtown, provides sanitation services and safety patrols, as well as marketing for events and services specifically for downtown Anchorage.
Downtown property owners in Anchorage fund more than half the nonprofit’s budget by agreeing to a special assessment on their properties, and the rest of the funding comes from fees for events and sponsorships, contracts and grants.
After several minutes of discussion, Lowmaster agreed at the committee’s request to look at the downtown improvement organization in Fairbanks as well as any potential models for smaller towns. She is also going to see what notes and plans may be available from a non-defunct organization called Mainstreet, which previously was responsible for downtown revitalization efforts in Kodiak.
• KANA gave a report that it is in the process of finding a vendor for a new toll-free number that would allow patients and community members to access if anyone is experiencing mental health issues. Right now, KANA tries to meet those needs by allowing walk-ins for mental health issues during regular business hours, and providing access to nursing triage help for anyone who calls after hours.
• An update from Director Susan Smith at Brother Francis Shelter about a potential day program serving Kodiak’s homeless population.
“We need to figure out what the goal we are trying to accomplish with the day program will be,” Smith said to the committee. “Are we trying to offer a place to hang out during the day? A place to hide the problem? Are we trying to solve the real problem that is hanging out in the park?”
Smith said that Brother Francis will do what it can with volunteer resources and some food offerings, “but we don’t have the solution for a day program.”
Smith agreed to talk to other communities and see what they are doing in this area, with plans to give an update at the next committee meeting.
Deputy Mayor and committee member Rich Walker expressed the struggles everyone seemed to be feeling when we said: “We just don’t want to get to the point where we just throw our hands up and walk away. This is our town. I’m sure we can come up with a plan. We don’t need to just give up on it and walk away. That’s happened before.”
The committee will meet again in September.
