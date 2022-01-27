One more death from COVID was announced on Wednesday by the Emergency Operations Center.
A male in his 60s died off-island on Dec. 28, 2021, which is why the EOC was not aware of their death at the time, the EOC stated in it’s Wednesday announcement. Since the start of the pandemic, 10 people from the island have died due to reasons related to COVID as of Wednesday, according to the Emergency Operations Center.
The EOC announced that there were 383 known, active cases of COVID on Wednesday, five less than its case count from Monday. It also reported that four people had been hospitalized due to reasons associated with COVID between Monday and Wednesday, and that there are five people actively hospitalized for reasons associated with COVID as of Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, 114 people have been hospitalized due to reasons associated with COVID, according to the EOC. There have been 4,396 diagnosed cases of COVID on the island.
The EOC reported 112 new diagnosed cases of COVID between Jan. 18 and Jan. 26 on Wednesday. Two of these cases were related to travel, while the rest are being classified as community spread, according to the EOC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.