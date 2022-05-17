Timothy Pruit, 35, was charged with a Class C Felony for allegedly assaulting a man with a pipe wrench, according to documents from the District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak.
At 5:37 p.m. on Wednesday, the Kodiak Police Department received a call alleging that a person was trespassing, according to court documents. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a laceration on his face who claimed to have been attacked by Pruitt with a pipe wrench.
The person who initially called the police to report trespassing stated that they had heard two people — the man who the police found, and another person — yelling in a car on a driveway, behind the property owner’s home, court documents allege.
The man with the injury was transported to the Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center and the property owner, at the officer’s request, searched her Hemlock Street property but did not find Pruitt, the court documents state.
The man who was injured told officers that Pruitt had attacked him after he asked for $200 that his friend had sent Pruitt, court documents claim. That led to an argument, which led to Pruit allegedly leaving the vehicle, grabbing a pipe wrench and hitting the man who was injured.
The area around the injured man’s laceration was swollen, according to court documents.
The vehicle the two were driving was still parked in the property owner’s parking lot, according to court documents. The next day, Pruitt allegedly returned for the vehicle and police intercepted him and asked if he was willing to talk.
Pruitt told officers that he was driving the injured man around with the intention of looking for a missing child and that the man who was injured attacked him, first by striking him and then by attempting to stab him with a screwdriver, according to court documents. Pruitt claimed that he retrieved the pipe wrench from the side of the road to use for self defense and that the man who was transported to the hospital leaned forward and hit himself against it.
Pruitt had allegedly had a small swollen section on his lip, court documents claim.
The officer interviewing Pruitt determined that the man who was transported to the hospital the day before was not physically capable of hurting Pruitt in that way and that the injuries that man had could not have occurred the way that Pruitt described, court documents allege.
The officer then arrested Pruitt and put him in “hand cuffs which were double locked and checked for tightness,” then searched Pruitt, according to court documents. There was a pipe that is commonly used for drug consumption, which continued crystalline residue, in Pruitt’s chest pocket. Officers also found a plastic baggie with a small amount of whitish, crystalline substance which later tested positive for methamphetamine, court documents allege.
Pruitt was placed in custody at the Alaska Department of Corrections, but has since been bonded out, according to VINE, a crime database. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 23. Pruitt is facing up to five years imprisonment for a Class C Felony.
