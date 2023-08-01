For the second time in a month, the Kodiak City Council last week discussed the proposed layout and environmental permitting contract with PND Engineers for St. Herman Harbor.
After that discussion on July 25, the City Council unanimously decided last Thursday to postpone its decision indefinitely.
Earlier this year, PND was awarded a contract to complete initial scoping and conceptual layouts of a rebuilt harbor.
Now the city is seeking the necessary permits for the harbor replacement. The city would pay PND another $409,967 if it was to do the work. The proposal includes site inspection, public outreach, surveys, design to permitting level, and permitting.
Completing the permitting design will help demonstrate the viability of the project and increase the chances of securing funding from state and federal partners, according to City Council documents.
The City Council’s discussion has centered, in part, on whether the creation of an RFP is needed, which is one potential process going forward with the St. Herman Harbor rebuild. An RFP is a request for proposal, which announces a project, describes it, and solicits bids from qualified contractors to complete it. An RFP would take about 13 months to complete, according to City Manager Mike Tvenge.
Conversation continues to consider three main issues: how quickly to get started with permitting when questions about the process remain; concerns about whether to use PND; and the importance of seeking public input. A member of the public stood up at the July 25 City Council work session during the public comment period before the Council began its own discussions.
“I was hoping that you would consider postponing any decision on PND and schedule a work session with Turnagain Marine [Construction of Anchorage], because I think they can give you a lot of information about some options that may be of interest that are going to save you a lot of money,” community member Nick Szabo said. “I don’t see any reason to rush into a bad decision.”
“I actually would like to echo Mr. Szabo’s elegant solution, which would be just to postpone this decision...,” Council Member John Whiddon said during that same meeting. “Bring in somebody else to talk to us. It’s probably maybe a one-month delay if they’re available, but they’ll just give us another perspective and a different approach. And if we don’t like it, we don’t like it.”
Some other Council members agreed with the idea, saying they needed more information to decide what type of process should be used. But other Council members were against the idea of delaying.
“I just want to see us get our fair share of what’s coming from those infrastructure funds,” Council Member Charles Davidson said during the July 25 meeting. “I would be against delaying.”
