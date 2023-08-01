St. Herman Harbor

CALEB OSWELL photo

St. Herman Harbor.

For the second time in a month, the Kodiak City Council last week discussed the proposed layout and environmental permitting contract with PND Engineers for St. Herman Harbor.

After that discussion on July 25, the City Council unanimously decided last Thursday to postpone its decision indefinitely.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.