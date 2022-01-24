The Planning and Zoning Commission was one of the main focuses of the Borough Assembly’s regular meeting Thursday. The Assembly decided to move forward with the commission’s recommendation to rezone an area behind Safeway from Industrial District to the Business District. There will be a public hearing on the matter at the Borough Assembly’s next regular meeting on Feb. 3.
The Borough Assembly also approved Mayor Bill Roberts’ appointment of Cort Neff to the last open seat on the Planning and Zoning Commission. Neff has owned a construction company for 22 years and has experience working in “most Kodiak industries,” according to his application.
LAND
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
The Borough Assembly unanimously agreed to push back the scheduled public hearing concerning adding a land acknowledgement statement — a statement that addresses the historic presence of indigenous peoples’ on a land — until its Feb. 17 regular meeting. The decision was made so that there could be in-person participation for the public hearing. This is due to the belief that it is easier for people to participate in public hearings at in-person meetings as opposed to virtual meetings. If the Feb. 17 meeting ends up being virtual, the Assembly will discuss pushing the meeting back again.
The Borough Assembly agreed that it was appropriate for the public hearing over the Planning and Zoning Commission’s rezoning proposal to be at a virtual meeting because more than 400 notices were sent to the public and the public was given an amount of time to respond to these notices. No negative responses submitted have been received as of Thursday.
OIL SPILL REGULATION CHANGES
With the exception of correcting two typos, the Borough Assembly decided to endorse the entirety of the Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council’s proposed changes to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation’s oil spill prevention and response regulations. The proposed changes were centered around clarifying wording in the ADEC’s regulations.
The Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council was formed after the Exxon-Valdez Oil Spill in 1989. The PWSRCAC represents people in regions that were impacted by the oil spill.
