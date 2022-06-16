With four shiny, gigantic medals dangling from her neck, Amy Canavan walked into the Kodiak Benny Benson State Airport terminal with a smile that spread from check to check.
She had a reason to be giddy.
Canavan arrived back on the island on Wednesday after winning three silvers and a bronze in powerlifting at the USA Special Olympics Games held last week in Orlando, Florida.
She used her strength to hold her haul.
“They (the medals) are pretty heavy,” said Canavan, 37, and a veteran on Kodiak’s Special Olympics circuit.
A handful of people greeted Canavan Wednesday morning. She received hugs and chocolate bars from her friends and family. Most were eager to touch the medals.
While Canavan was doing her thing at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, her family was back in Kodiak watching the coverage on ESPN3.
“I was really nervous about her very first squat because it was her worst lift of the three, and we figured if she could get through the first squat successfully that everything else was going to go smoothly,” said Amy’s father, Dan, a former Kodiak Special Olympics director. “That is exactly what happened. By the time she got to her deadlift, she just looked relaxed. … She was in the zone and having fun with the competition.”
Canavan was locked in from the start, going 9-for-9 on her lifts in the deadlift, squat and bench press. She grabbed silver in deadlift (198 pounds), bench press (121) and combination (429). She took bronze in the squat (110).
“It was actually really cool and really fun,” said Canavan, who also won a gold medal as a member of Kodiak’s floor hockey team at the 2001 World Games that were held in Anchorage.
Having her uncle — Dan’s brother — and his wife in the audience fired Canavan up. It was the first time she had seen her uncle and aunt in more than a decade and the first time she lifted in front of them.
“I was happy to have them see me lift,” she said.
Dan said that seeing Amy lift inspired his brother to sign up as a Special Olympics volunteer in Florida.
“She was quite the ambassador,” Dan said.
Her local coach, Lindsay Knight, was also in attendance as the powerlifting coach for Team Alaska. Even though he has trained Kodiak’s Chris Kavanaugh, Britney Tregarthen and Eric Mangrobang to medal at the world and USA games, this was his first time attending a Special Olympics meet outside of Alaska.
“It was an epic event,” Knight said. “I just felt honored and privileged to be a part of it. The thing about Special Olympics is that it is athleticism for all the right reasons — there are no multimillion-dollar shoe contracts; they are doing it for the pure joy of the sport.”
It wasn’t all about competition. Canavan said her favorite part was going to Animal Kingdom and trading state pins with other athletes.
“I have so many Colorado and Florida pins,” she said. “I tried to get one from each state.”
Canavan was one of 42 athletes and unified partners from Alaska that competed in Orlando. Team Alaska brought home 10 gold, 19 silver and 14 bronze medals.
“I’m going to put them (medals) in my room,” she said.
