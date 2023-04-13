Ellen Simeonoff, general manager of Kodiak Island Broadcasting Co., will be the next executive director of the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce, effective Monday.
She has led radio stations Hot 101.1 and 98.7 KVOK for nearly 16 years, and has worked at the stations for 19 years.
The chamber, a member-driven organization designed to support local businesses, is responsible for Crab Fest, ComFish and the annual Coast Guard appreciation dinner, among other things.
When asked what led Simeonoff to make the transition to the chamber, she said: “It’s still a very similar type of work where I get the privilege of focusing on working with local businesses and nonprofits and are helping to make Kodiak a great place to live and work and play.”
Chamber President Jeff Sanford is eager for Simeonoff to make the move.
“I am excited to be working with Ellen,” Sanford said, in an email to the Kodiak Daily Mirror. “She brings with her enthusiasm, local knowledge, strong business relationships and passion for Kodiak. … She was born and raised in Kodiak, and her roots are deep in the community. Her vision and forward thinking will help grow the Kodiak chamber into one of the strongest chambers in the state.”
Simeonoff will start her transition to the chamber on Monday, where she will work with Jena Lowmaster, the recently departed executive director, for about 20 hours a week. Simeonoff will spend the rest of her time helping make a smooth transition for the radio stations. She will start full time at the chamber on May 22, the week leading into Crab Fest.
Simeonoff, a previous chamber board member, said she doesn’t plan on coming in and making changes just for change’s sake.
Rather, she said she’ll be looking to see if there are ways to improve upon things, increase community engagement and advocacy.
She did mention one goal specifically: “If we can find a way to make sure there are rides here for Crab Fest every year, then I’d like to do that.”
Simeonoff owns the Kodiak Womens Show independently from the radio stations, and she said she will continue to produce them.
She and Chuck Wright, who is currently operations manager for the stations and soon will be general manager, have been offered the opportunity to purchase an ownership interest in Kodiak Island Broadcasting, something Simeonoff said they are considering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.