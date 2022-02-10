Less than an hour of work could make a world of difference when it comes to paying for school, according to Kodiak College Financial Aid Coordinator Nancy Castro.
That is how long it takes to apply for the free application for student aid, University of Alaska online scholarships and to register for Kodiak College. By doing these three things, students can set themselves up to receive financial aid throughout their higher education careers, she said.
“It is the financial support for students to pay for college and graduate,” Castro said. “It allows students to focus more on school than thinking about how to pay or the burden to take income from the family to pay for school.”
As a result, students will have to work less to pay for their tuition, will take more courses because they have that financial security and will graduate sooner, according to Castro. Students also need to keep up their grades to retain many forms of financial aid, so they perform better in school, she said.
The most common form of student aid comes from the federal government. Students apply for federal aid through the Free Application For Student Aid, or FAFSA. In addition to federal aid, the FAFSA forms can be used to apply for multiple scholarships. It’s why Castro encourages any student, even those who don’t think they will get any money through federal aid, to fill out a FAFSA form.
Some of these scholarships include the Joe and Carolyn Floyd Kodiak Scholarship, Kodiak College Council Scholarship, Kodiak Icicle Seafoods Scholarship, Kodiak College Tim Gail Memorial Scholarship and the Susan Thompson Memorial Scholarship. For all of these scholarships, the priority deadline is on Feb. 15.
Six people will be rewarded the five scholarships and will receive somewhere between $500 to $1,000 from them, according to Castro. There are other options for people who do not receive any of the scholarships.
The scholarships don’t just help with books and classes — they cover basic living, according to Jacelyn Keys, executive director of Kodiak College. They help students buy the necessary technology, pay internet bills, put food on the table without having to work full time while keeping up with studies, and much more, Keys said. She would know, she said, because not only did she rely on scholarships to pay for her education, she’s s a teacher at Kodiak College as well. She has seen how loans have helped students who are struggling to pay for their education and support their families, she said.
There is also a psychological component to this, Keys said. For students who are going through a rough patch, the fact that they received a scholarship is often a source of motivation.
“I knew that when I got a scholarship that somebody believed in me,” Keys said. “They believed in me and they saw me as something of value.”
When she was burned out, she thought of the people who gave her scholarships and pushed through.
Even though the FAFSA application can be filled out anytime of year, now is the best time to complete it because there are many deadlines for different scholarships and forms of financial aid that rely on the FAFSA application, according to Castro.
Even just filling out the FAFSA form can dramatically change a student’s financial situation, according to Castro. Many times, there are two students who have a similar background and are studying the same thing. One gets a lot of financial aid and scholarship money, and the other gets next to nothing. The difference? The student who received financial aid and scholarships completed a FAFSA application and the other student did not. When one-time opportunities come up for scholarships, students with a completed FAFSA application can apply for it with ease, Castro said.
Both Castro and Keys caution against taking out student loans. Keys, who has one associate degree, one bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees, relied on loans as well as scholarships to pay for her education. She completed her last degree over seven years ago and she is still paying off student loans, she said.
There are many local scholarships that are worth applying to, Castro said. The Kodiak Island Borough funds a JumpStart program that offers $100 per credit for tuition and for all course fees and materials for up to six credits. This is available to high school students, as well as students in their first term of school. There is also the StepUp grant, which is given to people who do not qualify for federal financial aid, but need or could greatly benefit from monetary assistance anyway.
Students can benefit from multiple forms of financial aid and scholarships at the same time. Out of the 66 students who have enrolled full time in the spring semester at Kodiak College, 41 of them applied for federal aid and received one or more of the following financial assistance through the following sources: the Pell Grant, Alaska Performance Scholarship, Alaska Grant Education, Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant, University of Alaska, Anchorage Scholarship; Kodiak College Foundation Scholarship; tribal scholarships; Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act; and others, according to Castro.
