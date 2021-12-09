After almost five years, Matthew Taylor Bowe’s court case finally came to an end after Bowe pleaded guilty to second degree murder for the fatal shooting of Welton Daniel Albers on a fishing vessel in Saint Herman’s Harbor.
Bowe, 34, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, including 20 suspended and 10 years of parole, according to documents filed by the District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak.
Albers was killed in the early hours of Feb. 7, 2016. After getting into an argument with Albers, during which Bowe was behind a closed door and Albers was on the other side of the door trying to get in, Bowe said he shot Albers multiple times with an AR-15, according to court documents.
Initially, Bowe claimed he was acting in self-defense, but in May he confessed to second-degree murder. Bowe’s attorney, Craig Howard, who works for the Public Defenders Agency, believes that he could have gotten Bowe acquitted on the grounds of self-defense, but it wasn’t a guarantee. If Bowe was convicted of first-degree murder, he could have been sentenced to 50 to 75 years in prison, Howard said.
“The long and short of it is we had a self-defense case that we thought was pretty strong, but [Bowe] was intoxicated [at the time of the shooting],” Howard said.
That would have made it a lot harder to prove Bowe’s self-defense argument and Bowe didn’t want to take the risk, according to Howard.
“This was a fair and just outcome,” said Gustaf Olson, the Kodiak district attorney who prosecuted the case. “While not pleasant, both parties were able to come to an agreement on [it].”
Olson, like Albers’s family, wanted Bowe to be convicted of first-degree murder, he said. There is some peace to be found in the fact that Bowe acknowledged he murdered Welton and his actions were unjustified under the law, and that the guilty plea guarantees that there will not be an appellate review, according to Olson.
Bowe was supposed to be tried in front of a jury, but his trial was postponed multiple times over the past few years.
