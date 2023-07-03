A plane carrying five people crashed near Old Harbor on Sunday, leaving two people reported dead.
Coast Guard watchstanders received a search-and-rescue satellite-aided tracking alert (SARSAT) from a Vertigo Air Taxi Piper Cherokee Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Vertigo is an air charter located in Kodiak that flies people to locations around the island or for sightseeing tours.
Five people were on the plane that crashed about 3 miles north of Old Harbor. The Coast Guard sent an MH-60 Jayhawk for search and rescue at 3:49 p.m., and the helicopter arrived on scene at 4:57 p.m.
Two of the survivors were injured but in stable condition and were transported to Kodiak by the Coast Guard where they were then transferred to emergency medical services for care. The third survivor was reported to be in critical condition and was hoisted and transported in a second trip by the Coast Guard to Kodiak, according to information supplied by the Coast Guard.
No names had been released as of mid-morning Monday.
“Our hearts go out to these five individuals and the family and friends who are affected,” said Erik Patterson with the Sector Anchorage Operations Unit. “I thank our aircrew, the good Samaritans, and the Alaska State Troopers for their quick response to this incident.”
One local Kodiak man and a father from a different state who were on the aircraft are said to be dead. The pilot and the father’s two sons are said to be alive, according to Kodiak residents. The aircraft was allegedly attempting to take off but did not make the elevation needed to clear a high pass, according to Kodiak residents.
The Coast Guard said the aircraft was transiting from Cold Bay to Kodiak and that the aircraft had varying passengers on-board. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will be investigating the cause of the incident.
The Alaska State Troopers are assisting in transporting the two dead bodies to medical services. The cause of the incident is under investigation, according to a statement from the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard was unavailable for comment and Vertigo declined comment.
