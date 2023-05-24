The Kodiak High School welding class was commissioned by Kodiak’s Port and Harbors to build two industrial harbor carts. Harbormaster Dave Johnson and Deputy Harbormaster Monte Anderson recently came to the school to thank the students and pick up the carts.
The harbor’s previous carts were broken or stolen, and the company that built those carts was no longer in business. The new carts are able to hold about 1,000 pounds each, far more than any carts that can be ordered online, according to Johnson. Kodiak’s Port and Harbors will be testing these carts and may commission the high school to build more in the future.
