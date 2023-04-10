The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly voted to open applications for the soon-to-be-vacant mayoral position to the public.
The Assembly voted 4-3 during last Thursday’s meeting in favor of accepting applications for the mayor’s seat from the public.
Borough Assembly members Larry LeDoux, Jared Griffin and Geoffrey Smith voted yes for opening the position to the public. Assembly members Joseph Delgado, Scott Arndt and James Turner voted against opening applications for the seat to the public.
Assembly member Scott Smiley was not in attendance and with the tie Borough Mayor Aimee Williams voted yes to the motion.
“I would encourage the Assembly members who are interested to participate in that, and if our public comments are correct and we only have those two [interested] then we have lost nothing and we are right back where we started,” Williams said during the meeting.
Kodiak Island Borough Assembly members had until last Thursday to decide whether they were interested in filling the mayoral seat about to be left vacant by Williams from one of their own. Williams was recently appointed borough manager. Her last day as borough mayor is scheduled to be April 30.
Assembly members Arndt and Delgado expressed interest in filling the mayoral seat during the meeting.
“Somebody from the Assembly would be a good choice because we already know what is happening,” Delgado said in an interview with KDM. “That’s not to say somebody else couldn’t figure it out, but... Aimee Williams ran unopposed for the mayor’s position. That has something to do with this as well. I think I can help, and I think that election shows there may not be as much interest as there should be.”
Arndt, Delgado and Smith will all have their Assembly terms ending in October.
“I thought it should be somebody from within to finish out,” Arndt said in an interview with KDM. “I agreed with what James had said last week, which was one of us whose term is up should consider bringing their name forward.”
The period for the public to submit applications for the role of borough mayor is scheduled for April 17 to April 21. The applications will be accepted during normal office hours at the borough clerk’s office.
The Assembly will be interviewing applicants on April 27, and the applicants will be reviewed, decided and appointed on May 4. This will leave a space of three days in which there will be no borough mayor.
Delgado and Smith mentioned during the meeting that they had received phone calls from the community to open the applications to the public.
“I’ve received numerous phone calls throughout the week encouraging an open process and asking for an open process...,” Smith said in last Thursday’s meeting. “I’ve gone back and forth on it, but I think where I’ve landed after the calls that continued through noon today is I would encourage us to consider opening this up to the community.”
However, a pair of community members came before the Assembly to give public comment. Annika Woods and Ryan Sharratt discouraged the Assembly from opening the applications to the public before the vote. They also expressed their opinions after the motion had been passed.
“I lack confidence in the Assembly’s ability to find an appointee,” Sharratt said after the vote. “Having been through the process of an Assembly candidate and the application process for the borough manager, I would not recommend any person apply to this Assembly.”
“I don’t think there is a wrong answer here,” Woods said after the vote. “I would like to applaud the Assembly for keeping this very transparent from the get-go and as previously covered I don’t think it hurts to open this up to the public despite what I recommend. I would encourage a code change. While I don’t think this will happen all the time, I think it will probably happen again eventually.”
Whether the position is filled by a member of the public or an Assembly member, the next borough mayor will be appointed by the Assembly. The process for filling such a vacancy depends on when it occurs. If the vacancy occurs within six months of the next scheduled election, the Assembly fills the position by appointment until voters select someone in the next election.
“I appreciate the comments, and I hope one of the presentations tonight is wrong and that there will be applicants,” LeDoux said. “Part of me wants to agree with them, but on the other hand I hope there is interest in the community and if there is not then I wouldn’t have any problem at all appointing somebody from the Assembly.”
If the vacancy had occurred more than six months before the next election then a special election would have been scheduled to fill the unexpired term. Since Williams’ proposed May 1 start date as borough manager is within six months of the scheduled October election, her replacement will be made by appointment. The Assembly only needs a majority vote to appoint the next borough mayor.
Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad will continue to serve in that role until Williams’ start date.
If an Assembly member is appointed as the next mayor, that person must give up his seat on the Assembly. The selected candidate would serve as mayor until the next regular election, at which time he could choose to run for office and, if elected, the person would serve the remainder of Williams’ term, according to borough code.
If an Assembly member is chosen, the Assembly would be required to create a process for taking applications for the Assembly seat vacancy and then select a candidate from the public.
