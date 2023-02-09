Ouzinkie teacher Lester McCormick was recently released from his Kodiak Island Borough School District employment contract.
Assistant Superintendent Kim Saunders confirmed in a phone call with KDM that McCormick, who was hired Jan. 12 in an Emergency Special Meeting, is no longer employed by Kodiak schools. But she could not answer details surrounding his former employment because it is a personnel issue.
In May 2017, the State of Idaho Professional Standards Commission submitted a ruling saying, in part, that “Mr. McCormick did in fact submit a forged document in support of his application for superintendent’s certificate in Montana.”
Five and a half years later, a “Recommendation for Hire Memo” sent to Superintendent Cyndy Mika that was dated Jan. 11 of this year and found earlier this week on the KIBSD website stated, in part, that McCormick is still claiming the superintendent certification that was once found to be a forged document.
“Background checks are completed for everybody when they’re hired,” said Board of Education President Dave Johnson. “We rely on that process. If there’s gaps in that process, we’re certainly going to be bringing that back to the state credentialing agency to look for ways to keep anything from slipping through the cracks.”
McCormick could not be reached for comment for this story.
He was hired following a recommendation from Director of Rural Schools Peggy Azuyak. The Board of Education approved the motion to hire McCormick. It approves every hire for certified employees, and the superintendent reviews and provides recommendations to the board. Saunders said the district is responsible for verifying certifications, conducting background checks and interviews, speaking with previous supervisors, and checking applications and references.
McCormick’s “Recommendation for Hire Memo” states that the former teacher has 37 years of experience in education. But, according to the State of Idaho Professional Standards Commission, McCormick’s frequent job changes are allegedly the result of unspecified problems that came to light and allegedly forced him to move on.
McCormick once held the position of superintendent in Alaska, which does not require him to hold the same credentials as Montana, according to the State of Idaho Professional Standards Commission. The document states McCormick took a position at a Montana tribal school without the proper credentials.
McCormick then allegedly delivered a forged recommendation from the superintendent’s program at Lewis & Clark to the Montana accreditation office. The State of Idaho Professional Standards Commission temporarily suspended McCormick’s teacher’s and principal’s certification and placed a condition that he would not be issued a superintendent’s certification unless he has completed a program for superintendency approved by the State Department of Education.
Ouzinkie school has had one full-time teacher for the year, and Saunders said it has been a struggle to maintain personnel districtwide. It is not unusual for a village school to take longer to fill open positions, according to Johnson.
“We’re fortunate to have some really outstanding staff out there. But the remote communities aren’t for everyone, and so sometimes it is a little more challenging to find someone who’s excited about going out there,” Johnson said.
The district is continuously seeking to fill multiple open positions throughout the district at this point in the school year.
“Everywhere in the district where we have vacancies. We have substitutes who are able to help support the educational program for students,” Saunders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.