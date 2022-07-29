The Kodiak Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the only election debates this fall in the state of Alaska that will be centered on the fisheries industry.
The gubernatorial debate is scheduled for Oct. 3, and the U.S. Senate and House debates are scheduled for Oct. 4, according to a statement from the Chamber.
All candidates who advance to the November general election following Alaska’s Aug. 16 primary election will be invited to participate in the debates. This is the first year Alaska is using a “ranked choice” voting system, so as many as four candidates for each race could take part in the debates.
The chamber’s Comfish debate committee is in the process of working out logistical details for the debates.
As it has done in the past, the chamber will be seeking input from the seafood industry and Kodiak residents in a variety of ways after the primary, including the selection of debate topics and questions.
Once the debate committee finalizes the lists of questions for each debate, general topics will be shared with the candidates who have committed to attend. A panel of local and statewide fisheries experts will be asking the questions at the events, and local civic leader and businessman Dan Rohrer will be moderating.
Other details, including debate formats and venues, are still being worked out. The nonpartisan events will have sponsorship opportunities.
For more than 30 years, fisheries issues have been the focus of candidate forums held in Kodiak. This year, the debates will be held in person and streamed via Zoom and Facebook LIVE, broadcast on KMXT 100.1 FM, and made available on public radio stations statewide.
