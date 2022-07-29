The Kodiak Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the only election debates this fall in the state of Alaska that will be centered on the fisheries industry.

The gubernatorial debate is scheduled for Oct. 3, and the U.S. Senate and House debates are scheduled for Oct. 4, according to a statement from the Chamber.

