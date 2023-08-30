Lotto

Screenshot

Kodiak’s Martin Heckerman, left, accepts a check for $4.8 million for winning Sunday’s Lotto Alaska. 

Kodiak plumber Martin Heckerman is the largest-ever Lotto Alaska winner. Heckerman flew to Fairbanks Monday morning to claim his $4,892,979 prize after winning the lotto’s “Chase the Ace” jackpot.  

He found out he won on Sunday evening, when he logged on to the weekly Lotto Alaska drawing to see if any of the 200 tickets he bought online last week hit. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.