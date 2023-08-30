Kodiak plumber Martin Heckerman is the largest-ever Lotto Alaska winner. Heckerman flew to Fairbanks Monday morning to claim his $4,892,979 prize after winning the lotto’s “Chase the Ace” jackpot.
He found out he won on Sunday evening, when he logged on to the weekly Lotto Alaska drawing to see if any of the 200 tickets he bought online last week hit.
What a surprise for him, alongside his parents and sister, when the livecast host picked OS-2039537, one of his numbers!
“That was for about $166,000, and that was pretty exciting in itself,” Heckerman told KDM.
He called in to lotto headquarters in Fairbanks to confirm the number and take his chance in the jackpot round offered to each weekly winner.
He picked a numbered playing card from a deck laid out on a poster board. He knew if he picked the right one he was in for a big payday.
He had the best odds of any weekly winner so far this year. Half of the deck was already gone — the losing cards picked by previous weekly winners starting in January. The pot grew by 30% of the value of tickets bought each week. There hadn’t been a jackpot winner yet this year. Heckerman looked over the board, then picked number 42.
“I just looked at the board and saw where the most cards weren’t touched and chose the one in the middle,” he said.
It took the host an excruciating 40 seconds to cut and pry the number open with a pocket knife. Underneath? The ace of spades, and Heckerman’s life — or at least his bank account — changed immediately.
Heckerman’s reaction?
“Disbelief, really. I picked the card from the board and watched, and when he flipped the card, it was like, ‘Did that really just happen? That’s the card I drew!’ My parents and sister were more excited than I was. Like I said, it was hard to believe it happened.”
Lotto Alaska asked him to fly to Fairbanks first thing Monday morning. When he arrived, there it was — the big check, the television crews and a welcoming staff to take him down to Credit Union 1 to deposit his winnings.
“They didn’t know I was coming over… . The tellers were pretty excited. I don’t think the branch manager thought it was real,” Heckerman said.
Lotto Alaska withheld about 25% of his payout, an IRS requirement. Lotto Alaska pays out in a lump sum, unlike lotteries elsewhere where there’s usually an option for installment payments.
Heckerman said he doesn’t have a financial advisor yet but is looking for one.
“That’s going to be one of my first steps,” he said.
When contacted Tuesday morning, he said he was looking forward to a couple days off from his job with a local plumbing contractor. “I’m going to take a minute to breathe and let things calm down a little bit,” he said.
Heckerman is 35 and single, with no kids and no current girlfriend. He said he’ll keep working, pay off some debt, and take his time to decide what to do next. “I can’t retire at my age. I’m going to keep working and figure out what the next steps are.”
He said he has told everybody he wants to about his windfall, and that he’s bracing for when new friends show up online. “There’s definitely been some friend requests. … We’re making lots of jokes about long lost relatives showing up,” Heckerman said.
Lotto Alaska employee Lena Smith’s job is to call the winners of the weekly drawing. These days, the weekly prize is at least $100,000 if all seven numbers are drawn. Smith said she’s got the happiest job in town. “I make at least one person very, very happy, but 19,000 are sad,” she told KDM.
Approximately 20,000 people play Lotto Alaska every week, and last week they played 1.1 million numbers. Most people purchase tickets online at lottoalaska.com, Smith said. Online sales are limited to Alaska residents, and you can buy as many as you want. In Kodiak, lotto tickets are also available for purchase at Tony’s Bar, 581 Marine Way.
The weekly jackpot has been rising since the beginning of the year. It hasn’t gone below $100,000 since July 2, the day Denny from Crooked Creek bagged the second of his nearly-unheard-of back-to-back winners. Denny’s lucky two weeks grossed just over $200,000. He had two chances to find the ace of spades but missed both times.
Two weekly winners have not claimed their Lotto Alaska prize this year. The Jan 22 winner passed up just over $48,000, and the April 2 winner left $86,740 on the table. Unclaimed prizes get rolled back into the next jackpot.
Lotto Alaska was founded in 2017. Half of weekly ticket sales fund Alaska nonprofits and pay for administrative expenses. A total of 20 percent goes to weekly prizes and 30 percent gets entered into the jackpot like the one Heckman won.
