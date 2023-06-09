A forum scheduled for June 17 is designed to help residents know how to live safely around Kodiak bears.
The meeting, called “Living with Bears around Kodiak — a Town Hall Meeting,” is being created by the Kodiak Unified Bear Subcommittee and the Solid Waste Advisory Board to connect the community with representatives of organizations involved in bear management, among other things.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game, State Troopers, City of Kodiak, Coast Guard, Alaska Waste, Kodiak Brown Bear Trust, Kodiak Island Borough, Solid Waste Management, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge all are involved with managing bears on the island.
“The important thing to recognize is that we all live with bears,” said Larry Van Daele, representative from the Kodiak Brown Bear Trust and retired area biologist. “We live with bears in bear habitat, and we as a community can find ways to live with those bears safely, both for us and for the bears. This is the public’s opportunity to meet with the decision makers and influence the decisions they make.”
The Kodiak Unified Bear Subcommittee is a citizen’s work group composed of representatives from stakeholder groups that was organized to encourage respectful conservation of Kodiak bears through research, management and education.
The Solid Waste Advisory Board serves in an advisory capacity for the Kodiak Island Borough on matters relating to solid waste management. The board sponsors public outreach activities, services and programs and participates in and encourages regional cooperative activities.
KUBS and SWAB held a joint meeting Wednesday to finalize details of the forum.
“We’re starting to do more community relations and really trying to do more community events,” SWAB chair Andie Wall said at Wednesday’s meeting. “And so when this was brought to our attention, it seemed like something that the Solid Waste Advisory Board should partner on because it is exactly the work that we’re trying to do.”
The forum came about as the result of recent public feedback through the boards and day-to-day interactions. The forum will establish what the public views as the problems and issues associated with an increasing bear density near the city of Kodiak and how the community can compromise to best resolve those problems.
The forum, which will be hosted by Bayside Fire Station, will be broken down into six, 10-minute-long briefings from different community representatives. Topics include bear life history, bear management, solid waste management, problem bear protocols, challenges and potential solutions.
“The analogy would be with motor vehicles,” Van Daele said. “You have to teach people how to drive a car safely, and if one person doesn’t drive a car safely then that’s going to endanger other people. It’s the same thing with working with bears: One person or one small group of people that leaves food and garbage for bears to eat or has an unsecured chicken coop will dramatically impact all those other people that are trying to do the right thing.”
After the briefings, the public will be able to discuss their experiences with bears, ask questions or share comments.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. To encourage members of the public to come, door prizes will be drawn for community members who stay throughout the meeting. The prizes include electric fences, bear spray and single-month waivers for residential garbage fees.
