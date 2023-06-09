Bear

Louis Livingston-Garcia photo. 

A Kodiak bear looks at an approaching bear with her cubs in tow in 2021. 

A forum scheduled for June 17 is designed to help residents know how to live safely around Kodiak bears.

The meeting, called “Living with Bears around Kodiak — a Town Hall Meeting,” is being created by the Kodiak Unified Bear Subcommittee and the Solid Waste Advisory Board to connect the community with representatives of organizations involved in bear management, among other things.

