Mike Pfeffer was chosen to be the next chief executive officer for the Kodiak Area Native Association, according to a release from KANA. Pfeffer had been the acting CEO for the past year, since the disappearance of KANA’s previous Chief Executive Officer Andy Tueber.
“Under Mike’s leadership this past year, KANA was able to continue operations uninterrupted,” Chair of KANA’s board of directors Loretta Nelson said in the release.
“While working within the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, we underwent a rigorous program evaluation by our accrediting agency and earned re-accreditation,” Nelson said.
“We hosted the Health Resources and Services Administration for an operational site visit and gained the highest marks possible. We are extremely pleased to have Mike as our new leader,” Nelson said. “We look forward to working closely with him as we enter the next phase of KANA’s development and make a positive impact for beneficiaries and the communities of the Kodiak region.”
Pfeffer has been a senior executive at KANA since 2006. In addition to being the interim CEO, Pfeffer has served as KANA’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer.
The board of directors cited Pfeffer’s experience with the organization, his passion for KANA’s mission and his relationships with other Alaska tribal health care entities as reasons for choosing him to be the next CEO.
“In my 16 years of service at KANA, I have been proud to be part of an organization committed to service and excellence,” Pfeffer said. “The last [13] months have been a whirlwind, but the partnership demonstrated by the board and staff allowed us to not just maintain, but to excel as an organization.”
Pfeffer has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Alaska Southeast, and a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Colorado Technical University in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Pfeffer’s promotion took effect immediately.
