Misinformation about COVID mitigation policies cost the Kodiak Island Borough School District thousands of dollars.
In December and January alone, the school district spent $16,000 in legal fees incurred through investigating numerous allegations that claim the school district is gaining money from its masking policies, according to Board of Education Member Dave Johnson.
Johnson condemned the complaints at the Board of Education meeting on Monday, stating that they were made in “bad faith.” Many of them were made by a handful of individuals repeating “nearly-identical” allegations, he explained in an interview with the KDM.
“[The Board of Education has] had a fair and respectful debate with a great number of people in the community, and that’s encouraging,” Johnson said. “It’s this very small group that is very interested in stopping the works of the government and the school that I was speaking to.”
In August, a rumor started that the school district received money from the government to enforce a mask mandate, he said. Since then, there have been repeated complaints reiterating this false statement at Board of Education meetings, Johnson said.
For months, the U.S. Department of Education has been giving money to schools to help them implement COVID mitigation plans as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the department’s website. There are not, nor have there ever been, any stipulations that those mitigation plans need to have mask-mandates to receive this relief.
The rumors over the mask mandate in the school district came to a head in January during a public hearing on whether the school district had the authority to enforce mandatory masking, Johnson said. Based on advice from attorneys, the school district found that it did have that authority.
“There was and is a debate to be had,” Johnson said. “But when you deny that the district even has the authority to require masks, how do we correspond with that?”
Thee complaints have real costs: The money spent investigating the accusations come from the district’s general fund, which is also used to pay salaries and buy school supplies.
There have been numerous people protesting the school district’s mandatory masking policy during Board of Education meetings for months. This is all in spite of the fact that the Board of Education is not in charge of creating the policies. The decision is made by Superintendent Larry LeDoux. According to LeDoux, all of his decisions about COVID mitigation policies are influenced first and foremost by the recommendations of the school’s Medical Advisory Committee.
Starting Feb. 28, the district will end its mandatory masking policy and make mask wearing optional in most circumstances. There are some instances where students will still be required to wear a mask, such as when they go to the nurse’s office or within 10 days of testing positive for COVID.
16k to investigate mask wearing? Do you sir have the receipts to show that School District paid that or did you pay someone to Google or to scroll through snopes to determine masked worked. These children have been forced to wear mask that protected from nothing.
