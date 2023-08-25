You can’t always tell the future, but one thing’s for certain: If you have school-aged children or drive a car in Kodiak your routine is going to change next week.
That’s because Monday is the first day of school for grades 6 through 12. Tues-day grades 1 to 5 return to school. That means parents of school-aged students probably have a lot of questions and much to get ready for next week.
Many of the questions you may have are likely answered in KDM’s Back to School publication, which was mailed to every address on the island this week, or on the district’s website: kibsd.org.
Both have detailed bus schedules, with to-the-minute time and location schedules for students in each of the district’s seven road access schools and a detailed school calendar. The district’s website also has Kodiak Board of Education meeting dates and times listed in English, Tagalog and Spanish.
Daily breakfast and lunch menus, along with eligibility guidelines and applications for free and reduced cost lunches, are available on the district’s food service page for elementary, middle and high schools, and rural schools in Akihok, Ouzinkie, Old Harbor and Port Lions.
Instructions to access the district’s online parents’ portal are on the “PowerSchool” page. PowerSchool enables a student’s parent or guardian to create an individualized account, view student progress information, update contact information, choose how to receive messages from the school, and view schedule information.
School districts around the country still have to have a COVID protocol, and Kodiak is no exception. It’s the same as last year. Students with a temperature 100.4 or higher should stay home, masks are optional, but strongly recommended under some circumstances, and COVID testing will be available at school nurse’s offices.
Instructions for volunteers, parent evaluation forms for teachers and administrators, a pay portal, access to ClassLink, the student email app, links to school libraries, student supply lists and more are all available on the “Families” tab of kibsd.org.
Superintendent Cyndy Mika told KDM that parents with additional questions should call their student’s school or the district office at (907) 486-7550.
The start of the new school year also means more vehicle traffic, more pedestrians crossing the street, and a slower commute as parents drop off their kids and buses return to Kodiak’s road system.
Commuters should recognize that buses will be on the road throughout the system between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. morning routes and from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. afternoon routes.
Mika asked motorists for patience next week. “Watch for kids, and with buses on the road again everything will take a little longer during the first few days of school.”
School zone speed restrictions are in effect again on East Rezanof Drive near Benny Benson Drive and other streets adjacent Kodiak schools. When the lights flash yellow it’s time to slow down to 20 mph.
Kodiak Police Lt. Francis de la Fuente said patrolmen will be around to keep an eye on things, especially in the morning.
“We only have two guys out on patrol at any one time, but we prioritize the school zones in the morning. Kodiak is hit-or-miss, some days everybody obeys the law and other days somebody doesn’t get their coffee and drives right past the yellow flashing lights and they don’t slow down.”
de la Fuente said officers will also station at the entrance of schools to welcome students and show the blue. “We like to do that. We alternate among the schools and kind of remind the students that we are there.”
One big change that motorists won’t notice but means a lot to bus contractor First Student Inc. is that there seems to be no shortage of drivers this fall.
First Student Manager Jerry Clark said the company currently has only one vacancy and has three new drivers in training.
Last year, it took weeks to fill all the open driver positions. “We are currently only one driver short,” Clark told KDM. But he said he always encourages more applicants. “We’re always taking applications,” he noted.
