Shirley Marquardt and Wanetta Ayers were appointed by state House Speaker Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, to the Alaska Marine Highways Operations Board, according to a news release sent from the Alaska House Coalition.
“This board will have the opportunity for the first time to move us out of a reactive decision-making process and instead develop a long-term, steady vision for the marine highway,” Stutes said in the release. “Shirley and Wanetta have the experience and knowledge to play a significant role in that vision, and I’m confident they’ll help steer the AMHS in a better direction.”
Marquardt has 40 years of experience in the seafood industry and marine transportation. For nine years, she represented the Southwest region on the Alaska Marine Transportation Advisory Board — the predecessor to the Marine Highway Operations Board — was the former mayor of Unalaska, served as the Director of Boards and Commissions in 2017 and was the executive director of the Alaska Marine Highway System for almost a year.
She was in Unalaska when the M/V Selendang Ayu ran aground off the island in 2004 and after the incident she helped develop the Emergency Towing System that is used instate today.
“I would say that there is a tremendous amount of work for the new board in the near and distant future,” Marquardt told KDM. “Improvements are going to run the gamut between minor and significant as they are all connected.”
One of the things Marquardt prioritizes is listening to the people working in the marine highway system, from the management in Ketchikan to the crew working on the ships and the shoreside support, she said. Before the board can make any recommendations, it needs to understand how the marine highway system works, she said.
“We need to provide solid, feasible and effective improvements that come from a real understanding of the system,” Marquardt said. “Not hearsay, complaints or ignorance if we are to be successful.”
“Achieving reliable ferry service for Alaska’s unique coastal communities, along with efficiencies to the many facets of this organization, will be a challenge,” Marquardt said in the release. “I believe that this board will assume its responsibilities with integrity, confidence and common sense.”
Ayers has 30 years worth of experience in tourism and economic development in coastal communities. She also served on the Marine Transportation Advisory Board. In addition to that, she represented Prince William Sound to the Aleutians on the Alaska Marine Highway Reshaping Work Group.
While she was on the Marine Highway Reshaping Work Group, it recommended that the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities increase fares and, if the state were to remove terminals from the ferry routes, eliminate communities that reduce the number of 12-hour and 14-hour day boat services in favor of higher-volume routes.
The group singled out Ouzinkie, Port Lions and Old Harbor as three of these communities to potentially remove from routes and replace with private entities to service. However, the group also took a hard stance against privatizing vessels and terminals, and argued that the state needed to renegotiate contracts with unionized workers to achieve any long-term improvement.
“I believe the AMHS is not only integral infrastructure, but also a symbol and source of pride in our state,” Ayers was quoted in the release. “I know the Operations Board will build upon the AMHS’ strengths and position it for a successful future.”
There will be nine members on the Marine Highways Operations Board, including Marquardt and Ayers. Gov. Dunleavy appointed Cynthia Berns, Alan Austerman — both from Kodiak — and Norm Carson to the board on Nov. 12. Dunleavy will appoint a member of a recognized union before the end of the year. Senator Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, will choose two people to be on the board as well. In addition to the eight appointed representatives, the Division of Marine Transportation Deputy Commissioner Rob Carpenter will be on the advisory board. All appointments will take into effect on Jan. 1.
