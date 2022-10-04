The North Pacific Fishery Management Council is meeting this week.
Among the actions the Council will consider is whether to allow longline pots in the fishery for Greenland turbot, also known as Greenland halibut.
Sidenote: “Reinhardtius hippoglossoides” is actually neither halibut nor turbot. But it is closer to a halibut, since they are in the same family, namely Pleuronectidae, the right-eyed flounders, of which halibut is the largest. But Greenland turbot, as they are commonly called in Alaska, is the only species in its particular genus.
Now back to regular programming: They are a voracious bottom predator with an impressive set of sharp dagger-like teeth that thrive in deep waters, at between 1,600 and 3,000 feet. In the past, they have been an important secondary target species for longliners already fishing for fish like Pacific cod in the Bering Sea.
This humble writer fished on a boat long ago that put in some 90,000 pounds of Greenland turbot in a single trip. But that was before killer whales discovered the fishery. Today, whale depredation so completely and utterly strips longlines of Greenland turbot that the fishery has been abandoned. It is currently legal to use single pots for Greenland turbot, which solves the depredation problem, but it simply takes too long to haul them at the depths the fish are found.
The proposed solution before the Council would authorize a fishery for longlined pots, similar to ones already in place for deep sea brown king crab and sablefish. The present analysis assumes that any vessel named on an LLP license with Bering Sea and non-trawl endorsements could utilize longline pot gear in the Greenland turbot directed fishery.
So anyone with a non-trawl license should be able to start longlining pots. Recent historical participation has been by boats that process their catch onboard, but the proposed regulation would also open up the fishery to catcher boats, which could be especially attractive to the handful of pot-codders currently fishing in the Bering Sea.
An option would also exempt the fishery from the nine-inch tunnel opening limit in place in other pot fisheries, allowing the big flatfish into the pots. Boats with IFQ or CDQ for halibut and/or sablefish would be able to retain those species as well in a directed Greenland turbot pot fishery.
The Council will also hear from the Bering Sea Fishery Ecosystem Plan Climate Change Taskforce. Their report examines the readiness of various management tools to adapt to the challenges of climate change.
They developed a ranking system that rates the tools on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being “Not Ready” to 5 being “Climate Ready.” “Climate Readiness” is “intended as a measure of the system to be resilient to climate-related changes.
It includes the ability to support social and ecological systems that are robust to change, absorb climate shocks, and facilitate equitable and timely responses that minimize impacts and avoid long-term damage to ecosystems, people, and livelihoods.”
Their analysis focused on two aspects of climate readiness: resilience and adaptation.
Resilience is defined in terms of both humans and the environment. “Community resilience” is a combination of both the individual and sociocultural strengths of a community. It measures the mental and physical health of the individuals within a community, in combination with their ability to access information and effectively engage the management process.
This human resilience should be balanced by a resilient ecology, one that includes things like biological and genetic diversity, healthy habitats, and balance throughout the food web.
Climate adaptation is defined as “the process of adjustment to actual or expected climate change and its effects.” For the Bering Sea that means “ecosystem-based management policies that embrace uncertainty, adjust at a rate that is consistent with observed changes (e.g., allows communities and fisheries to adapt in a proactive rather than a solely reactive manner), are inclusive of diverse knowledge sources and information that may change and evolve over time, and consider both direct and indirect impacts and interactions with other species, sectors and stakeholders and the environment.”
So, no big challenge there.
And how do the various management tools rate on the 1-5 Climate Change Readiness Scale?
Well, the King Crab Savings Area, a section of the Bering Sea closed to fishing to protect mating and molting crab, got the lowest rating, a “1,” because so little is known about the present-day life cycle of king crab that they don’t know whether it is even in the right place, or at the right time of year.
The Herring Savings Area, which triggers closures when the Prohibited Species Cap for herring hits 1 percent of the estimated biomass, only got a “2” because, once again, we are not even sure they are in the right place or time, anymore.
They gave quota programs like IFQs, CDQs and the AFA system for pollock a “3” because they allow greater regulatory and industry flexibility. Whether the socioeconomic effects of such programs were factored in is unclear. But capital flight through lease fees, absentee ownership of access rights, and a high buy-in for new entrants are undeniable aspects of Catch Share programs.
And they gave the research community a “4” for its efforts in data integration. The walls of the science silos have crumbled, with an ever increasing readiness and willingness to share data and present it in a comprehensive way.
But it won’t be cheap.
“Creating broad access to climate-informative data products will require ongoing investment to provide data science and IT infrastructure services and to make improvements to database architecture.”
The Council meeting itself starts Thursday, with the Advisory Panel meetings overlapping slightly, on Tuesday through Friday. The Science and Statistical Committee has been meeting Monday through Wednesday.
Although the Council has gone back to in-person meetings, all proceedings can still be viewed through Zoom links provided on the North Pacific Fishery Management Council website.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
