The Kodiak Island Borough School District has reached the highest student enrollment in the Native Education Program in years, according to Sabrina Sutton, who is a teacher dedicated to facilitating the resources available in that program. As of Wednesday, 445 students in the district were enrolled in the program.
The Native Education Program was created through grants from the Indian Education Act and is designed to connect Indigenous students to resources that can help them excel academically and to promote education about Alutiiq culture, according to KIBSD Director of Federal Programs Damon Hargraves.
“We’re trying to find a way in our educational system to celebrate the indigenous culture that is around us,” Hargraves said. “We’re finding positive ways to support that, to integrate it into our education system and to take advantage of it, because it is an advantage to our culture.”
A Native Education Parent Committee guides development of the program, Hargraves said. This committee is made up of parents of students in the programs, and representatives from tribes, he said. All of the local tribes that have members in the program are representative on the committee.
Last year, the committee decided that there should be a dedicated teacher to help facilitate all of the services that the Native Education Program offers, according to Sutton.
“I do not have a classroom, instead I have 445 students and families to make myself available for,” she said.
Sutton does whatever it takes to meet the needs of the students in the program, she said. Among other things, this includes helping families communicate with teachers, working at the family resource center, helping teachers incorporate Alutiiq culture into their lesson plans, and organizing Alutiiq art and cultural activities and programs.
The cultural activities vary. Recently, she ran an Alutiiq mask activity at Main Elementary school, and she also helped revive the Cama’i Club at the high school, which is a club for students — both Indigenous and non-Indigenous — to meet and have conversations to discover similarities about themselves, according to Sutton. The club is funded entirely through the native corporations on the island and the Kodiak Area Native Association.
Sutton, who has Alutiiq heritage, was born and raised in Kodiak, and has worked in the school district for 24 years, she said.
“I’ve just been engulfed in native education my entire life, so when the job opened I applied,” she said.
The Native Education Program is not the only organized effort in the district designed at helping indigenous students. One of the many other programs is the Reading English and Alutiiq Development program.
“[This] program [is meant] to address low reading assessment scores, cultural and arts integration, Trauma Informed practices, and family engagement,” Director of Rural Schools Peggy Azuyak said. “These areas of need are not significantly different from other KIBSD students, but our rural students are an underserved population with fewer extracurricular opportunities afforded them because of living in small, remote communities.”
Students are eligible if: they are a members of an Indian tribe or band, including ones terminated since 1940 and ones recognized by the states where the tribes or bands reside; are descendants in the first or second degree of members of an Indian tribe or band; considered by the Secretary of the Interior to be an Indian for any person; are Alutiiq, Aleut or other Alaska Native; or are a member of an organized Indian group that received a grant under the Indian education Act of 1988 as it was in effect on Oct. 10, 1994.
