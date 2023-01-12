Senior center

KEVIN BUMGARNER/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Locals enjoy lunch hour Wednesday at the Kodiak Senior Center. 

Alaska’s population remained relatively the same from 2021 to 2022, but Kodiak continued to lose ground, a trend that started with the 2000 Census.

Kodiak lost 314 people between April 2020 and July 2021, according to data from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The borough’s total population is now 12,787, down from 13,592 following the 2010 Census and 13,913 following the 2000 Census.

