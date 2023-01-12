Alaska’s population remained relatively the same from 2021 to 2022, but Kodiak continued to lose ground, a trend that started with the 2000 Census.
Kodiak lost 314 people between April 2020 and July 2021, according to data from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The borough’s total population is now 12,787, down from 13,592 following the 2010 Census and 13,913 following the 2000 Census.
Alaska, meanwhile, grew by an estimated 451 people between 2020 and 2021, which is less than a 1% increase.
But total body count isn’t the only significant trend coming out of the most recent data. A statement from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development said: “Alaska’s 65-and-older population grew 5 percent, and the 18-to-64-year-old group declined by 1 percent.”
Kodiak is expecting an increase of 9% in people aged 60 and over while losing 7% of people aged 0-60 from 2021 to 2025, according to the labor department. If that prediction holds, the number of people below 60 in Kodiak would drop from 10,347 to 9,625 while the number of people older than 60 would increase from 2,553 to 2,787.
The yearly decrease in Kodiak’s total population has added up to a loss of 5.9% since 2010 and 8.0% since 2000. Kodiak’s population is expected to continue to decrease for the foreseeable future.
Kodiak Island Borough’s population is expected to fall below 12,000 by 2030 and below 11,000 by 2040, according to predictions by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Net migration statewide is expected to result in the loss of 2,489 people over that period of time.
“Alaska has lost more movers than it has gained every year since 2013, but losses slowed during the pandemic,” according to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
City Mayor Pat Branson, who has also been CEO of Senior Citizens of Kodiak for about 35 years, told the Kodiak Daily Mirror: “There’s a huge job market in Kodiak that’s not being filled right now. That’s evident everywhere. People, agencies, nonprofits and businesses are posting jobs and no one’s applying for whatever reason.”
Branson said that senior citizens are defined as age 60 and older because of the guidelines for funding from the Older Americans Act.
“What we have really seen in the last 10 years is that people are choosing to retire here rather than leave the island,” Branson said. “Even 30 years ago, people were taking their retirement, if they had retirement, and they were leaving the island. That is not the case anymore, and I think that can be attributed to, if I might add, to the services that are available here for people 60 and older.”
Branson looked at the positive impacts caused by the aging population. “Economically, it has a great impact because these people are staying with their retirement and having a lot of buying power. They pay property tax.”
Branson also noted the contributions seniors make in Kodiak. She mentioned seniors have contributed to the ice rink project that will include an indoor walking track, which was suggested by seniors.
“They contribute not only wisdom, they contribute money and community involvement,” Branson said. “It’s a very comfortable lifestyle. We have a wonderful, diverse community and the community seems to take care of each other. So, I think those things have greatly contributed to the fact that our senior population is increasing,” Branson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.