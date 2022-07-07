City dwellers, did you hear a lot of fireworks going off on or around the Fourth of July?
At least some of you did, based on the stories you were swapping around the proverbial water cooler on Tuesday morning.
But few Kodiak residents were complaining to the police.
According to the July 1 through July 5 police blotter, there were only two official complaints of fireworks going off within the city limits, where they are not allowed, according to Kodiak City Code.
That’s a number that surprised even Lt. Francis de la Fuente, spokesman for the Kodiak Police Department.
“Sometimes it was raining during the second and third [of July],” de la Fuente said. “I think that had something to do with people not going out and [shooting off] fireworks.”
He also pointed out that some people on Facebook were reminding Kodiak residents of what’s allowed and not allowed: City is off limits, but fireworks are allowed in the borough through July 15.
De la Fuente said that if anyone in the city is ever concerned about fireworks going off illegally, he or she should call the police. The police will do a drive-by of the area in question, and that’s usually all it takes.
“More often than not it’s educational,” de la Fuente said about police responses to city fireworks violations. “We have a lot of fishermen from out of state, new Coast Guard members — some people don’t know there is a city area and a borough area.”
In previous years, de la Fuente said, the people being called out for fireworks violations are gone before the police can arrive.
“And sometimes you have guys on a boat [shooting fireworks], based on experience,” de la Fuente recalls.
So what does the City of Kodiak prohibit when it comes to fireworks?
Code says that no one may sell, use or explode any fireworks, explosives or stench bombs to which fuses are attached or are ignitable by means of a match without permission of the fire chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.