Alaska, along with other states, settled with four companies in July for $26 billion in remediations related to the decades-long opioid crisis.
As part of the settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen, the three major pharmaceutical distributors in the U.S., and Johnson & Johnson, which distributed, manufactured and marketed opioids, Alaska will receive a cut divided over the next two decades.
Kodiak Island Borough’s cut, according to Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad, would be $9,000 annually for the next 18 years, totaling about $162,000.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy set up an advisory in October to start looking at how to distribute the remediation money. The borough assembly approved a resolution in October to agree to the terms of the settlement and take part in the remediation process.
The settlement will be administered based on state population, meaning Alaska will only see $67 million, a quarter of a percent of the overall $26 billion.
According to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor’s office, settlement payments are expected to begin in mid-2022 from the companies, with the goal to deliver up to 40% of the payment in the first five years as a guarantee to meet maximum impact.
The settlement also requires “significant industry changes that will help prevent this type of crisis from ever happening again,” according to the attorney general’s office. “The agreement would resolve investigations and litigation over the companies’ roles in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic.”
Opioids range from prescription drugs prescribed for pain management to illegal drugs such as heroin and fentanyl used to lace synthetic-made street drugs, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
Conrad updated the assembly during its Tuesday’s work session about the status of the settlement agreement. The assembly had directed the borough attorney to monitor developments since passing the resolution in October.
“There is discussion at the moment as to whether to take the nine municipalities that qualify and ask if the state would incentivise that along with the amount the state will receive and keep it as a pool,” Conrad said.
Conrad said the borough’s takeaway was that “there has to be some motivation from all those communities to come together.”
“As it stands now, he said it’s better to have each of the communities get the $9,000 a year and have them figure out the best use within the community to use toward fighting opioid or something else within that realm,” Conrad said.
He added it’s a “wait and see” process at this point but with some progress moving forward.
Conrad said if the borough attorney were directed to advocate pooling the fund “to get the best bang for our buck,” it might have an impact at state level.
“If the state legislature were able to say ‘We’re going to take the lion’s share of this settlement as well as these $9,000 pittance payments and pool it together, maybe we can fund a treatment facility or give it to an existing facility to create more beds,’” Conrad said.
According to the Department of Health and Social Services, Alaska has 24 residential recovery programs spread across different regions. None are in Kodiak.
DHSS and the attorney general’s office both reported, in contrast, the cost at the state level has been significant over the past three years.
In 2018, the cost of hospital-related medical costs for opioid use disorder was $12 million in hospital-related medical costs in 2018. The Alaska Department of Public Safety reported $5.1 million in departmental costs across 746 opioid-related incidents.
According to DHSS, in 2019, 83 people died from opioid related deaths, in 2020 that number increased to 102 deaths.
Assembly members, by consensus, advocated that the funding should be pooled, rather than receive $9,000 annually.
“One of the consequences of the opioid crisis has been the destruction of families and children who are in serious need of help … and $9,000 isn’t going to cut it in terms of helping with that issue,” Assembly Member Scott Smiley said.
Assembly Member Geoff Smith agreed with Smiley’s point of view.
“At the end of the day, $9,000 is just a drop in the bucket,” Smith said. “When you look at the crisis and the impact to families and individuals in our community, I look at the dollar amount and say ‘what are you going to do with this amount, what good are you going to accomplish with that kind of money.”
He added the impact isn’t limited to Kodiak.
“This state needs long-term residential treatment facilities for some people that are addicted,” Smith said. “That’s where this money should be going — to a state level versus each municipality getting a drop in the bucket.”
He said the current trend among insurance companies or families is to send Alaskans to the Lower 48 for treatment.
“They pay a significant amount of money which then impacts families and communities even more,” Smith said. “Part of me says we’re missing the mark on this and that we should say the state keeps the $9,000 and pool it with other communities to do greater good for individuals.”
Borough Mayor Bill Roberts agreed $9,000 a year doesn’t go far for Kodiak’s issues.
“I think $9,000 is a good chunk of change if you’re going to give it to one family for food for a year, but setting up a program to treat opioid addiction in this community, it won’t go very far,” Roberts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.